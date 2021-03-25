Defiance Municipal Court
Bradley Willoughby, 37, Wauseon, appeared on a fourth-degree felony charge of domestic violence and misdemeanor charges of obstructing and disorderly conduct while intoxicated. Willoughby waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Jonathan Pontious, 30, 718 Perry St., appeared on a rape charge, a first-degree felony. Pontious waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bon set at $1,000,000 with a 10% cash allowance.
Cases set for pre-trial hearings: John Beach, 26, Fayette, obstructing; Cynthia Garza, 62, Ney, theft; Dawn greear, 44, 1208 Fallen Timbers, permits required, screening required, fence/wall requirements; Ned Feeney, 69, 321 Ruth Ann Drive, OVI-1, improper right-hand turn; Claud Davis, 40, Brownstown, failure to control; Shane Leininger, 31, Bryan, OVI-2, lanes of travel; Alex Munger, 33, Montpelier, OVI-1, unsafe vehicle; Sharon Grond, 56, 1486 Terrawenda Drive, theft, driving under suspension, fictitious registration, driving under suspension; Maxwell Sidney, 27, possession of drug instruments, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Jeffery Ullinskey, 59, 360 E. Rosewood, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct; Anthony Noto, 44, Hicksville, two counts of failure to file village taxes; Brenda Fisher, 33, 1556 Terrawenda Drive, obstructing; Savannah Hughes, 23, 236 Corwin St., failure to confine a dog, dangerous dog tag, failure to apply for a dog license; Joshua Grubb, 31, Cecil, criminal trespassing.
Forfeiting bonds: Tiffany McCorkle, 31, 208 Lancelot Drive, failure to apply for a dog license ($125); Jessica Biller, 23, 838 Deerwood Drive, possession of marijuana paraphernalia ($259); Suzanne Arnett, 34, 625 Wayne Ave., disorderly conduct ($159);
Sentenced: Heather Ruck, 28, Wapakoneta, theft, $500 fine suspended, two days jail; Margarita Rodriguez, 32, 1059 Ayersville Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Brittni Payne, 27, 1725 Seminole Ave., protection order violation, $100 fine, three days jail; Sara Moore, 28, 1037 Madison Ave., criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended; Trisha Brown, 39, Pemberville, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Nicole Jackson, 33, Bryan, unauthorized use of property, $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended; Raynaldo Garcia, 46, Deshler, domestic violence, $100 fine, 17 days jail; Phillip Heilman, 55, 923 Asa St., no operator's license, $100 fine; Ilias Kalessis, 20, 864 1/2 Jefferson Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine;Sarah Dombroff, 38, 881 Circle Drive, driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail; Ryan Unger, 35, Harlan, Ind., theft, $100 fine, two days jail; Kevin Sizemore, 43, 420 Douglas St., driving under suspension, $100 fins suspended; Richard May, 66, 828 Karnes Ave., animal at large, $25 fine;
Der Reyaunce McDaniel, 21, 886 Circle Drive, OVI-1, $350 fine, three days jail (driver's intervention program), 1-year license suspension; improper turn, dismissed.
Brittany Sebastian, 29, Antwerp, domestic violence, $100 fine, three days jail; protection order violation, dismissed.
Maxwell Sidney, 27, possession of drug instrucment, $500 fine suspended, 4-days jail; disorderly conduct while intoxicated, dismissed.
Zachary Moser, 20, Hicksville, fictitious registration, 450 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Shana Hahn, 31, 325 Fifth St., resisting arrest, $100 fine, three days jail; disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine, 30 days jail suspended;
Jonathan Roeder, 31, 813 Ottawa Ave., menacing, dismissed; vehicle trespassing, $50 fine, 10-days jail suspended; disorderly conduct, $100 fine.
Randall Vukadinovich, 46, 14386 Karnes Road, failure to apply for a dog license, $75 fine; failure to confine a dog, $75 fine.
Jacob Otto, 21, Vaughnsville, OVI-1, $350 fine, three days jail (driver's intervention program), one year license suspension; failure to control, no fine.
James Burkett, 53, Oakwood, OVI-1, $375 fine, three days jail (driver's intervention program), one year license suspension; right half of road way, no fine.
Seth Okuley, 23, Wauseon, obstructing, $500 fine suspended; 90-days jail suspended; drug abuse of less than 100 grams, dismissed.
Auston Coressel, 21, 1676 Terrawenda Drive, improper handling of a firearm, dismissed; disorderly conduct while intoxicated, dismissed; drug paraphernalia, dismissed; OVI-1, $375 fine, three days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; lighted lights, dismissed.
