Defiance Municipal Court

Cases set for pre-trial hearings: Michael Turner, 50, 1428 S. Clinton St., disorderly conduct; Nathaniel Long, 39, 1833 E. Second St., obstructing, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Yurii Matviichuk, 34, Des Plains, Ill., traffic control device; Cody Eblin, 21, Hicksville, disorderly conduct; Miguel Garcia Sr., 30, Paulding, driving under suspension, speed; Jessica Fleming, 35, 534 Degler St., domestic violence; Chelsea Lopez, 29, 913 Greenbriar Lane, criminal mischief; Brittany Grond, 30, 1486 Terrawanda Drive, driving under suspension, endangering children, resisting arrest; Kurt Yeasley Jr., 28, Hicksville, no operator's license, disorderly conduct, two counts telecommunication harassment, criminal trespassing; Wesley Steel, 26, 1175 Anthony Wayne Blvd., OVI-1, failure to control; Jeffrey Deblaere Jr., 30, 624 Summit St., domestic violence, passing a public safety vehicle; Robert VanScoder, 43, 829 Kentner St., OVI-3, lanes of travel; Henry Guardado, 28, Holgate, OVI-2, violation of marked lanes, speed; Joshua Huddleston, 36, 515 Jefferson Ave., stop sign violation, violation of marked lanes; Cassidy Nalepa, 39, 809 Harrison Ave., OVI-1, turn signal violation; Bruce Thomas, 65, 765 Harrison Ave., misuse of 911; Shallus Beatty, 27, 1072 Holgate Ave., disorderly conduct while intoxicated;

Forfeiting bonds: Brendan Cline, 21, Ney, drug paraphernalia ($259), drug abuse ($189); Janie Kelly, 41, Ney, failure to control a dog ($125).

Sentenced: Ashlee Kelty, 32, 627 Moss St., criminal mischief, $100 fine; Shelly Conroy, 52, Napoleon, continuous line, $50 fine; Patricia White, 60, 630 Ravine, driving under suspension, $250 fine; Katelyn Muzy, 26, 700 Kiser Road, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail (suspended); Kirsten Rinebolt, 23, Hicksville, wrongful entrustment, $150 fine; Jeremy George, 36, Hicksville, dog at large, $150 fine; Jonas Schmucker, 26, Saint Joe, Ind., wrongful entrustment, $150 fine;

Kendra Singleton, 27, 2104 S. Jefferson Ave., disorderly conduct, $50 fine suspended; failure to confine a dog, $25 fine.

Derek Goebel, 39, Stryker, driving under suspension, no fine; no motorcycle endorsement, $100 fine; fictitious registration, not guilty; no eye protection/helmet, $25 fine.

Alexis Crilow, 22, Paulding, no operator's license, $100 fine; entering a roadway, $25 fine.

Juan Mata Alvarez, 22, Carmel, Ind., OVI-1, $650 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention course); no operator's license, $200 fine; speed, $50 fine; drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine

Brannon Sandoval, 22, Hicksville, OVI-1, $650 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one year license suspension; failure to control, $50 fine; no safety belt, $40 fine.

Abel Lugo, 31, 1121 Ottawa Ave., no operator's license, $150 fine; headlight violation, $50 fine.

Chasity Lindeman, 29, 1981 S. Clinton St., resisting arrest, $150 fine, 90 days jail (suspended); disorderly conduct, $50 fine.

William Volkert, 76, 18740 Mud Creek Road, OVI-1, dismissed; OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program); lanes of travel, $50 fine.

Angelina Mojica, 49, 2191 Royal Oak Ave., no operator's license, $150 fine; red light, $50 fine.

Melissa Phillips, 38, 1305 Jackson Ave., driving under suspension, $250 fine; speed, $50 fine; driving under suspension, $150 fine.

Christopher Bailey, 35, Saint Joe, Ind., driving under suspension, $150 fine; speed, $50 fine.

Christopher Stevenson, 22, Hicksville, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; disorderly conduct, $75 fine.. 

Kurt Yeasley Jr., 28, Hicksville, no operator's license, $150 fine; disorderly conduct, $50 fine.

Natasha Price, 23, Hicksville, no operator's license, $150 fine; drug paraphernalia, $150 fine.

Troy Brown, 46, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $250 fine; headlights required, $450 fine.

Taylor Addington, 19, 14058 Highland Center Road, failure to displace a license plate, $50 fine; stop sign violation, $50 fine; texting and driving, $100 fine.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments