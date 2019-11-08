• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Dale Howard, 61, 14832 Dohoney Road, appeared on a charge of domestic violence. His case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond was to continue as set.
Phillip Kiessling, 32, 216 Corwin St., waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. His case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. An attorney was appointed. A second charge of domestic violence was dismissed.
Set for pre-trial hearing: Pamela Graves, 38, 1114 Ottawa Ave., illegal use of food stamps or WIC program benefits; Cynthia Teegarden, 43, Cloverdale, driving under suspension.
Forfeiting bonds: William Kulwicki, age unavailable, 902 Perry St., failure to apply for a dog license, $125, failure to confine a dog, $55; Joseph Parcher, 34, 1057 Schultz St., two counts of failure to confine dog, $125 first count, $55 second count.
Sentenced: Derrick Clellan, 36, Antwerp, driving under suspension, $100 fine, three days jail; Candace Rohrs, 39, 07640 Ohio 15, interfering with custody, $100 fine; William Rohrs, 50, 07640 Ohio 15, interfering with custody, $100 fine; Gloria Turner, 49, 07640 Ohio 15, domestic violence, $100 fine, five days jail; Amanda Engel, 32, 220 Catalina Drive, theft, $100 fine, two days jail; Sarah Farley, 37, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine, three days jail; Brandon Alvarado, 23, 06909 Ohio 66, no operator's license, $100 fine; Elizabeth Booker, 18, Hicksville, passing a school bus, $150 fine, six-month license suspension.
Shawna Smith, 29, Van Wert, no operator's license, $100 fine; speed, $50 fine.
Flora Epuna, 61, 2290 Baltmore Road, driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail; resisting arrest, costs only; OVI, second offense, $750 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension.
Kara Angell, 30, Ashland, Ky., three counts of theft; first count, $100 fine, two days jail; second and third counts dismissed.
Delbert Toler, 46, 815 Nicholas St., domestic violence, $100 fine, two days jail; criminal damaging, costs only; assault, dismissed.
Mitchell Grube, 25, 02603 Evansport Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine; expired plates, $25 fine.
Thomas Reed, 48, New London, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; headlights, dismissed.
Amanda Woodward, 37, 1264 Myrna St., three counts of driving under suspension, first count, $100 fine; second and third counts, dismissed; speed, $50 fine.
Jaime Hinojosa, 49, 28332 Blanchard Road, 49, OVI, $375 fine, six days jail, one-year license suspension; failure to control, $50 fine; hit/skip, found not guilty.
Leslie Bear, 61, Continental, obstructing, $100 fine; resisting arrest, $100 fine; disorderly conduct, $25 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.