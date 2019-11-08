• Court Results

Defiance Municipal Court

Dale Howard, 61, 14832 Dohoney Road, appeared on a charge of domestic violence. His case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond was to continue as set.

Phillip Kiessling, 32, 216 Corwin St., waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. His case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. An attorney was appointed. A second charge of domestic violence was dismissed.

Set for pre-trial hearing: Pamela Graves, 38, 1114 Ottawa Ave., illegal use of food stamps or WIC program benefits; Cynthia Teegarden, 43, Cloverdale, driving under suspension.

Forfeiting bonds: William Kulwicki, age unavailable, 902 Perry St., failure to apply for a dog license, $125, failure to confine a dog, $55; Joseph Parcher, 34, 1057 Schultz St., two counts of failure to confine dog, $125 first count, $55 second count.

Sentenced: Derrick Clellan, 36, Antwerp, driving under suspension, $100 fine, three days jail; Candace Rohrs, 39, 07640 Ohio 15, interfering with custody, $100 fine; William Rohrs, 50, 07640 Ohio 15, interfering with custody, $100 fine; Gloria Turner, 49, 07640 Ohio 15, domestic violence, $100 fine, five days jail; Amanda Engel, 32, 220 Catalina Drive, theft, $100 fine, two days jail; Sarah Farley, 37, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine, three days jail; Brandon Alvarado, 23, 06909 Ohio 66, no operator's license, $100 fine; Elizabeth Booker, 18, Hicksville, passing a school bus, $150 fine, six-month license suspension.

Shawna Smith, 29, Van Wert, no operator's license, $100 fine; speed, $50 fine.

Flora Epuna, 61, 2290 Baltmore Road, driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail; resisting arrest, costs only; OVI, second offense, $750 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension.

Kara Angell, 30, Ashland, Ky., three counts of theft; first count, $100 fine, two days jail; second and third counts dismissed.

Delbert Toler, 46, 815 Nicholas St., domestic violence, $100 fine, two days jail; criminal damaging, costs only; assault, dismissed.

Mitchell Grube, 25, 02603 Evansport Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine; expired plates, $25 fine.

Thomas Reed, 48, New London, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; headlights, dismissed.

Amanda Woodward, 37, 1264 Myrna St., three counts of driving under suspension, first count, $100 fine; second and third counts, dismissed; speed, $50 fine.

Jaime Hinojosa, 49, 28332 Blanchard Road, 49, OVI, $375 fine, six days jail, one-year license suspension; failure to control, $50 fine; hit/skip, found not guilty.

Leslie Bear, 61, Continental, obstructing, $100 fine; resisting arrest, $100 fine; disorderly conduct, $25 fine.

