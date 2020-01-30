• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Set for pre-trial hearings: Timothy Canterbury, 23, 844 N. Clinton St., failure to apply for a dog license, failure to confine a dog, driving under suspension; Matthew Randolph, 42, Edgerton, driving under suspension, expired plates; Christopher Wann, 36, Hicksville, no safety belt; Zachery Davis, 31, 1114 Ottawa Ave., assured cleared distance; Michael McKenzie, 34, Howell, Mich., physical control; Michael Perez, 54, 1213 Ayersville Ave., disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Jarmontavicius Vytautas, 60, Oak Lawn, Ill., speed.
Sentenced: Billy Spencer, 44, 06452 Ohio 15, OVI-2, $750 fine, 10 days jail; high beams, dismissed; Samual Farmer, 41, Stryker, failure to control, $25 fine; Joey Reyes, 25, Holland, no operator's license, $100.
Nathan Garza, 36, 1103 Grove St., OVI-2, $750 fine, 20-days jail, one-year license suspension; weaving, dismissed.
