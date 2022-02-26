Defiance Municipal Court
Madelyn Coressel, 26, 28035 Mekus Road, was arraigned on the charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony. The preliminary hearing was waived, the case was bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond continues at $100,000 with 10% allowed.
James Allen, 53, Oakwood, was arraigned on the charge of menacing/stalking, a fourth-degree felony. The preliminary hearing was waived, the case was bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond continues at $50,000 with 10% allowed.
Marvin Wright Jr., 65, Grand Rapids, was arraigned on the charge of OVI, a third-degree felony. The preliminary hearing was waived, the case was bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court along with misdemeanor charges of obstructing official business and driving under suspension. The own-recognizance bond is continued.
Pre-trial hearings set: Humberto Perez III, 1305 21, Jackson Ave., assault; Robert Bostater, 31, Hicksville, negligent hunting; Joseph Kirk, 50, 1138 Riverside Ave., criminal damaging, driving under suspension; Morgan Rue, 23, Montpelier, credit misuse; Brandon Moser, 20, 1447 S. Clinton St., theft; Cody Fairchild, 30, Fort Wayne, OVI, signal violation; Darius Peterson, 31, Ney, physical control; Anthony Urivez, 30, public indecency, criminal mischief; Leslie Young, 40, Bryan, driving under suspension; Breanna Williams, 24, 206 Williams St., driving under suspension; Terence Williams, 22, Toledo, driving under suspension; Chelsea Roberson, 24, 633 Ravine Drive, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, possession of marijuana, three counts OVI, tinted windows, driving under suspension, speed; David Coressel, 49, Paulding, domestic violence.
Sentenced: Rebecca Brandenburg, 26, 1477 S. Jackson St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $65 fine; unsafe vehicle, costs only; Ruben Ybarra, 58, 533 Tiedeman Ave., $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/89 days suspended, no similar violation for two years, batterer’s intervention program; Jason Warner, 42, Hicksville, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; Sarah Hardin, 40, 500 Clinton St., noise, costs only; Rebecca Brandenburg, 26, 1477 Jackson St., drug paraphernalia/marijuana, $100 fine, contraband remanded to custody of the arresting agency; Craig Rue, 39, 222 Jackson Ave., left of center, costs only; Alex Metz, 33, 1024 Harrison Ave., failure to control, costs only; Craig Rau, 40, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., continuous lines/lanes, $25 fine; Janice Bechtol, 66, 809 Washington Ave., failure to control/weaving, costs only; Deborah Myers, 60, Ney, driving under suspension, dismissed; Janice Seimet, 27, 14880 Ohio 15, driving under suspension, $50 fine.
