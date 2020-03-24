• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Nathaniel Long, 37, Mark Center, appeared on charges of being a fugitive of justice from Allen County, Ind., for possession of methamphetamine. Long waived extradition and was immediately made available for release to the authorities of Allen County, Ind.
Set for pre-trial hearings: Kristina Hoffman, 42, 1018 Baltimore Road, theft; Edward Burger Jr., 49, Edgerton, theft; Lamont Williams Jr., 19, Detroit, OVI, turn signal violation; Abel Lugo, 30, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., abandoning animal; Rafael Moreno, 18, 631 Moss St., cruelty to animals.
Forfeiting bonds: Lakesha Young, 26, 1033 Riverside Ave., disorderly conduct ($159); Angela Newyear, 56, 21559 Parkview Drive, failure to confine a dog ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55).
Sentenced: Cruz Valdez, 21, 1032 Perry St., domestic violence, $250 fine, 2 days jail, batterer's intervention program; Cesar Machado, 36, Albion, Mich., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Stephen Schoemaeker, 61, 1939 E. Second St., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Andrew Bidwell, 56, Hicksville, failure to confine a dog, $25 fine; Richard Cordle, 46, Hicksville, wrongful entrustment, $250 fine; Lucius Ridgeway, 41, 1500 Baltimore Road, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 3 days jail.
Billy Joe Carpenter, 71, 630 Dakota Place, OVI, $375 fine, 6 days jail, one-year license suspension; failure to yield, dismissed.
Jacob Flores, 24, 711 Village Lane, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended; driving under suspension, $250 fine, 3 days jail.
