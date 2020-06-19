Defiance Municipal Court
Carl Gutierrez-Bruce, 18, 100 East St., appeared on a charge of rape, a first-degree felony. Bond was set at $75,000. On June 12, Defiance police arrested him after an alleged incident in the 900 block of South Clinton Street.
Set for pre-trial hearings: Douglas Blade, 48, Hicksville, domestic violence; Amber Childree, 21, 522 Grover Ave., disorderly conduct, bond set at $1,500; Dustyn Hitchcock, 23, 1777 S. Clinton St., protection order violation, bond set at $2,500; Phillip Lopez, 32, 919 Jefferson Ave., petty theft, protection order violation, bond set at $5,000 with 10% cash allowance; Henry Guardado, 27, 1503 S. Jackson Ave., criminal damaging; Amy Bach, 47, 1022 Ottawa Ave., falsification; Richard Hawkins, 45, Archbold, theft; Ryan Gibbs, 36, 672 1/2 Jefferson Ave., menacing by stalking; Abel Lugo, 30, San Antonio, Texas, aggravated menacing, bond set at $10,000, telecommunication harassment, bond set at $10,000; Jessica Banks, 30, Hicksville, telecommunications harassment; Danielle Justice, 32, Hicksville, criminal damaging; Bryce Conley, 20, 234 Greer St., underage consumption; Andrew Heilman, 18, 120 Greer St., underage consumption; Danielle Kolb, 31, 01540 Evansport Road, disorderly conduct; Jace Vining, 18, Convoy, underage consumption; James Krantz, 20, 417 N. Clinton St., aggravated menacing; Billy Vanover, 38, Celina, OVI, driving under suspension, speed, expired plates, drug abuse of less than 100 grams.
Forfeiting bonds: Tamara Brown, 59, 27534 Jewell Road, failure to confine a dog ($125); Kellie Burks, 851 Wayne Ave., failure to confine a dog ($125); Ashton Ridgway, 30, 12151 Limbaugh Road, failure to confine a dog ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55); James Ester, 24, Ney, disorderly conduct ($150); Ruben Knapp, 39, Bryan, disorderly conduct ($159); Jan Orr, 37, 26100 Eunice Ave., failure to control a dog ($125), failure to apply for a dog license ($55).
Dismissed Phillip Lopez, 32, 919 Jefferson Ave., protection order violation.
Sentenced: Michael Evers, 45, 17714 County Road 424, failure to control, no fine; Lacy Harter, 27, 530 Degler St., failure to control, $55 fine; Logan Slone, 27, Oakwood, no motorcycle endorsement, $75 fine; Russell Grimes, 42, 17569 Ohio 18, driving under suspension, $150 fine suspended; Sharon Schlater, 57, 108 Widmer St., noise, $150 fine suspended; Dolores Greenwalt, 80, Sherwood, failure to confine a dog, $150 fine suspended; Samantha Adkins, 32, 1777 S. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Nathaniel Long, 37, 1939 E. Second St., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $150 fine; Braden Ratliff, 20, 195 W. Rosewood Ave., furnishing false information, $100 fine, 10 days jail suspended; Michael Kelley, 41, Ney, domestic violence, $250 fine suspended, 1 day jail; Bill Cain, 78, 04566 Carpenter Road, criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Zoie Gebhart, 19, 101 Sunset Ave., theft, $500 fine, 2 days jail (shoplifter's alternative course); Ruben Garcia, 67, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, no fine; Nichole Jackson, 41, 518 Washington Ave., disorderly conduct, $75 fine.
Michael Kelley, 41, Ney, reckless operation, $250 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended; hit-and-skip, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended, six-month license suspension; no operator's license, fictitious registration, failure to control, dismissed.
Dustyn Hitchcock, 23, 1777 S. Clinton St., violation of a temporary protection order, $100 fine, 180 days jail suspended; protection order violation, dismissed.
Lamont Williams Jr., OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; turn signal violation, dismissed.
Gavin Becher, 29, 20640 Hammersmith Road, OVI, dismissed; OVI-2, $750 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; hit-and-skip, dismissed; failure to control, $25 fine.
Amber Childree, 21, 522 Grover Ave., criminal damaging, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; resisting arrest, persistent disorderly conduct, dismissed; disorderly conduct, $50 fine, 2 days jail.
Coy King, 21, 1567 S. Clinton St., assault, $100 fine, 180 days jail suspended; illegal restraint, $500 fine suspended, 60 days jail suspended; reckless operation, $250 fine, 30-days jail suspended; failure to control, no seat belt, criminal damaging, dismissed.
Devan Schroeder, 26, Lima, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; violation of marked lanes, dismissed.
