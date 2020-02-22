Defiance Municipal Court
Sentenced: Brandi Cantu, 42, 210 Minneapolis St., persistent disorderly conduct, $250 fine, two days jail; Clarence Jefferson, 21, 913 Asa St., assault, $100 fine, two days jail; Ashtyn Aden, 23, 2015 S. Mistywood Court, protection order violation, $100 fine, 180 days jail suspended; Irene Fleetwood, 35, 700 Ralston Ave., criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended; Troy Vanalst, 29, Sherwood, persistent disorderly conduct, $100 fine, three days jail.
Robert Andrist, 20, Sherwood, driving under suspension, $100 fine; railroad crossing violation, dismissed with costs.
Rafael Moreno, 18, 631 Moss St., drug abuse, $150 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine.
James Cooper, 55, Oakwood, driving under suspension, $100 fine; fictitious plates, $75 fine; expired plates, dismissed with costs.
Brandon Gibson, 32, Hicksville, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; failure to control, dismissed with costs.
