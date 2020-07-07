Defiance Municipal Court

Set for pre-trial hearings: Morgan Bougher, 24, Fort Wayne, OVI, driving under suspension, open container; Juanito Castillo, 20, Bryan, underage person, open container, criminal damaging, disorderly conduct; Richard Knapp, 54, Hicksville, violation of a temporary protection order, bond set at $20,000 with a 10% cash allowance, violation of a temporary protection order; Andrew McCoy, 41, 25046 Watson Road, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft, criminal damaging; Hyme Urbina, 45, disorderly conduct; Najah Martin, 19, Van Wert, drug abuse; Sandra Swinkey, 30, 504 Haig St., failure to apply for a dog license, failure to confine a dog; Michael Kelley, 41, Ney, disorderly conduct.

Forfeiting bonds: Clarence Clark, 65, 1939 E. Second St. disorderly conduct ($179); Ashton Ridgway, 30, 12151 Limbaugh Road, failure to confine a dog ($175).

Sentenced: Donald Kendall III, 34, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Britney Prowant, 26, Sherwood, drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; Zachary Chandler, 20, 22805 Defiance-Paulding County Line Roade, stop sign violation; Najah Martin, 19, Van Wert, driving under suspension, $50 fine; Courtney Smith, 29, 1121 Ayersville Ave., driving under suspension, 450 fine; Christopher Bortstelman, 34, 870 McKinley St., drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; Jamie Hernandez, 45, 1033 Ottawa Ave., possession of marijuana, $150 fine; Christine Spencer, 36, Sherwood, failure to confine a dog, $75 fine; Shaley Ben-Boshe, 29, 870 McKinley St., failure to confine a dog, $25 fine; Trae Burton, 33, 1264 Myrna St., violation of a temporary protection order, 11 days jail; James Vancuren, 81, Hicksville, disorderly conduct, $100 fine;Damian Wilson, 41, Greensboror, N.C., unsafe vehicle, $150 fine; Nicholas Frasier, 35, Bryan, parking on the road, $25 fine; Cole Dockery, 23, 1490 Candlewood Court, driving on a closed street, $25 fine; Esteya Chirunga, 22607 Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, menacing, $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended; Raymond Prescott, 26, Hicksville assault, $100 fine, 2 days jail.

Wyatt Puffinberger, 23, Sherwood, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 3 days jail; driving on a closed road, dismissed.

Sierra Porter, 24, Napoleon, criminal damaging, $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended; resisting arrest, dismissed; disorderly conduct while intoxicated, dismissed.

Ashley Cole, 30, possession of drug instruments, $750 fine suspended, 90 days jail; marijuana drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; disorderly conduct while intoxicated, dismissed without costs.

Andrew Meyer, 20, Whiting, N.J., drug paraphernalia, $150 fine suspended; drug abuse, $150 fine.

Craig Wagenhauser Jr., 31, address unavailable, child endangering in motor vehicle, dismissed; possession of marijuana, dismissed; OVI, $375 fine, 3days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension.

Armando Hernandez-Doan, 25, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, $150 fine.

Terry Stull, 56, Montpelier, driving under suspension, $100 fine; fictitious registration, $25 fine.

