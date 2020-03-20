• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Nathan Martinez, 30, 825 Wayne Ave., appeared on a charge of domestic violence charge, a fifth-degree felony. Martinez waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Set for pre-trial hearings: Ashtyn Aden, 23, 1031 Wilhelm St., violation of a temporary protection order; Jasmine Double, 18, Fort Wayne, domestic violence by menacing; Barron Elder, 35, 1058 1/2 S. Clinton St., felonious assault, bond of $150,000 set to continue; Jordan Mitchell, 22, 195 W. Rosewood Ave., domestic violence; Brian Recht, 49, Auburn, Ind., fleeing/eluding, improper handling of a firearm, aggravated menacing; Tate Tadsen, 22, Continental, OVI, headlight violation, drug paraphernalia.
Sentenced: Nicholas Urbina, 38, 316 W. High St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Kayla Baird, 32, Edgerton, possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; Steven Dusseau, 34, Napoleon, no operator's license, $100 fine; Nathan Ray, 29, 201 Lancelot Drive, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Larry Burroughs, 72, 27084 Hoffman Road, failure to confine a dog, $250 fine; Martha Gordon, 39, 204 Osceola Ave., failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine.
Thabisco Gilbert, 19, 540 Bunn Drive, possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine.
Dylon Stites, 26, 5116 Lake Shore Drive, failure to control, $25 fine; operating a motor vehicle with no insurance, dismissed.
Celest Cluckey, 25, 1777 S. Clinton St., driving under suspension, fictitious registration, no fine.
