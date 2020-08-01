Defiance Municipal Court
Set for pre-trial hearings: James Bradford, 57, 425 N. Williams St., domestic violence; Demetrius Holder, 44, Charlotte, N.C., driving under suspension, speed, false information, false information, possession of drugs; Alex Kinstle, 20, 1455 S. Jackson Ave., driving under suspension; Joshua Oaties, 33, 514 Grover Ave., driving under suspension; Kalub Luzar, 34, 209 Westfield Ave., OVI-3, speed; Jeffrey Bell, 40, 518 Washington Ave., assault; Brooke Champada, 28, Bryan, theft; Joe Garcia, 56, Stryker, theft; Jeffery Snyder, 56, 1024 Harrison Ave., assault; Kyle Lawrence, 29, 1062 Holgate Ave., theft; Jennifer Ankney, 40, 630 Squires Ave., obstructing, disorderly conduct, obstructing, persistent disorderly conduct; James Bradford, 57, 425 N. Williams St., violation of a temporary protection order; Chyron Primas, 19, Fort Wayne, Ind., attempted rape, bond modified to $50,000 with a 10% cash allowance; Alfredo Jaso, 67, Toledo, receiving stolen property; Gloria Jaso, 63, Toledo, receiving stolen property; Jesus Jaso, 59, Toledo, receiving stolen property, obstructing; Sulema Ramos, 65, Toledo, receiving stolen property;
Forfeiting bonds: Dalton Middleton, 20, 844 N. Clinton St., failure to apply for a dog license ($150), failure to confine a dog ($55); Maigan Brust, 24, 515 Pearl St., failure to apply for a dog license ($125);
Sentenced: Jack Harter, 26, 1561 S. Jackson Ave., failure to confine a dog, $100 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to apply for a dog license, failure to apply for a dog license, failure to confine a dog, dismissed; Robert Monroe, 46, Fort Wayne, Ind., telecommunications harassment, $100 fine, 90-days jail suspended; Summer Collins, 19, 13948 Fruit Ridge Road, lanes of travel, $25 fine; Steven Gray, 32, Sherwood, driving under suspension; Michael Connolly, 55, 419 Williams St., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $100 fine; Kelsey Cross, 21, Hicksville, false report, $150 fine, 30-days jail suspended; Joshua Grubb, 30, Cecil, driving under suspension, $150 fine; Margaret Austin, 52, Hicksville, cruelty to a companion animal, $150 fine, may not have a companion animal unless approved y humane agent; Kristina Harmon, 25, 1410 S. Jackson Ave., cruelty to a companion animal, $150 fine.
Martina Alvarado, 25, Hicksville, cruelty to a companion animal, $150 fine; cruelty to a companion animal, $100 fine, may not have companion animals unless approved by humane agent.
Morgan Bougher, 24, Fort Wayne, Ind., open container, dismissed; OVI, $375 fine, 3-days jail (driver's intervention program, 1-year license suspension; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Jessica bartley, 29, Holgate, OVI-1, $375 fine, 3-days jail (driver's intervention program), 1-year license suspension; driving under suspension, dismissed; one headlight, dismissed.
Brian Graziani, 48, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Michael Laplume, 22, 1040 Wilhelm St., OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail, one-year license suspension; driving under suspension, $250 fine, 3 days jail; violation of marked lanes, dismissed.
Wyatt Whalen, 19, Franklin, Mass., underage person; endangering children, open container, dismissed; OVI-1, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver’s intervention program), one-year license suspension; squealing tires, $25 fine; reckless operation, $75 fine.
Joe Bonar, 61, Oakwood, disorderly conduct, dismissed; aggravated menacing, $500 fine suspended, 77 days jail; violation of a temporary protection order, dismissed.
