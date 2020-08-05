Defiance Municipal Court
Dylon Stites, 26, 5116 Lake Shore Drive, appeared on a fourth-degree felony charge of receiving stolen property. Stites waived a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Also transferred to common pleas court with the felony charge were the misdemeanor charges of driving under suspension, failure to control and no seat belt.
Set for pre-trial sentencing: Ashtyn Aden, 23, 2015 S. Mistywood Court, OVI-2, lanes of travel, driving on the sidewalk, open container; Cain Pearson, 23, Edgerton, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; Kacee Hawkins, 32, 15481 Power Dam Road, domestic violence; Keenan Wakeham, 23, 13352 Fruitridge Road, OVI-1, failure to display plates, drug paraphernalia, drug abuse of less than 100 grams, open container; Willard Maddox, 40, 517 Tiedeman St., theft; Jessica Northrup, 32, Montpelier, theft; Quentin Lee, 19, 1703 Cimmaron Lane, theft; Jesse Monroe, 18, 1697 Cimarron Lane, theft; Jessica Alvarado, 40, 604 Emblanche Drive, disorderly conduct; Tramaine Luke, 38, 509 Second St., disorderly conduct;
Forfeiting bonds: Jennay Smith, 29, 231 W. Pinewood Ave., failure to confine a dog ($125);
Sentenced:Nathan Brown, 32, Paulding, criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended; Eugene Bartley, 32, Ney, assault, $100 fine, 10 days jail; Johnathan Bowman, 28, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Isiah Thompson, 25, 239 E. Broadway St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Joshua Stuckey, 29, 09196 Christy Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended;
Kelly Stephens, 39, 1392 S. Jackson Ave., physical control, $250 fine suspended, 180-days jail suspended; driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended
Alex Kinstle, 20, 1455 S. Jackson Ave., driving under suspension, dismissed; reckless operation, $150 fine.
Adam Biggs, 55, Mark Center, no motorcycle endorsement, $250 fine suspended; fictitious registration, $45 charge; speed, $45 fine.
Daniel Eccard, 36, 408 Harrison Ave., driving under suspension, $75 fine; no seat belt, $30 fine.
Javan Talley, 26, Fort Wayne, Ind., no operator's license, $75 fine; speed, $35 fine.
Billy Vanover, 39, Celina, drug abuse of less than 100 grams, $150 fine; reckless operation-2, $250 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), 1-year license suspension; driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $25 fine; fictitious plates, $50 fine.
