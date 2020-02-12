• Court Results

Defiance Municipal Court

Sentenced: Marlon Moore, 30, 700 Ralston Ave., speed, $55 fine; temporary permit, $100 fine.

Autumn Rippetoe, 19, 1216 Karnes Ave., no plate lights, no fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine.

Robert Adams, 48, 700 Ralston Ave., OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver’s intervention program), one-year license suspension; speed, $35.

Load comments