Defiance Municipal Court
Dillon Freed, 27, 1013 Harrison Ave., was arraigned on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He waived the preliminary hearing, and the case was bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond was continued at $100,000 with 10% allowed.
Pre-trial hearings set: Allen DeWitt, 34, 12988 Dohoney Road, failure to yield; James Aden, 49, 847 Deerwood Drive, assured clear distance; Leach, 46, 107 Biede Avenue, fictitious plates, physical control; David Kinney, 25, Stryker, driving under suspension, failure to control, falsification; Jacqueline McMillen, 55, 329 Aspen Terrace, aggravated menacing; Jordan Bowers, 22, 1119 Hopkins St., hit-skip; Katelyne Wilson, 29, 904 Columbus Ave., driving under suspension; Matthew Johns, 33, 19573 Bostater Road, OVI.
Bonds forfeited: Tyler Zimmer, age unavailable, drug paraphernalia/marijuana ($261); Caroline Reinking, 34, 5112 Lake Shore Drive, disorderly conduct with intoxication ($159); Michael Mobus, 37, 5112 Lake Shore Drive, disorderly conduct with intoxication, ($159); Donald Yeich, 26, disorderly conduct ($159); Chege Chitau, 25, Missouri City, Texas, possession of marijuana ($250); Martin Saunders, 52, Monticello, Ind., driving under suspension ($180).
Sentenced: Markeise Huckleby, 31, 607 Ravine Ave., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years; no operator license, $100 fine; red light, $25.
Destini Tillery, 22, 125 Carter Ave., driving under suspension, $50; speed, $25.
Moore, 19, 1037 Madison Ave., possession of drug instrument, $500 fine/$400 suspended, jail 90 days suspended, no similar violation for two years, substance abuse assessment, contraband remanded; possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia/marijuana, dismissed.
Chelsea Mason, 31, 29015 Steinmaier Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to register, dismissed.
Alex Keel, 31, 1002 Washington Ave., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; marked lanes, dismissed.
Alan Rowe, 57, 28804 Ohio 18, violation of protection order, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail/177 days suspended, no similar violation and reporting probation for three years, no contact with victim per previous protection order and obey temporary protection order; Skyler Eicher, 26, Hicksville, disorderly conduct, $250 fine suspended, 30 days jail/28 days suspended, no similar violations for two years; James Fisher, 39, Hicksville, passing school bus, $100 fine; Robert Fenter Jr., 51, 6609 Ohio 66 North, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Tammy King, 61, Van Wert, driving under suspension, $50; Timothy Kinder, 44, 1433 Jackson Ave., assured clear distance, $25 fine; Heather Kenner, 39, 1017 Ottawa Ave., driving under suspension, $50; Audry Butcher, 43, 844 N. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $50; Shane Miller, 50, 14950 Dohoney Road, falsification, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 90 days jail suspended, no similar violation for two years; Stanley Holbrook, 62, 425 Highland St., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail.
