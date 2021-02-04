Defiance Municipal Court

Set for pre-trial hearings: Heather Ruck, 28, Wapakoneta, theft; Katrina Ward, 43, 25046 Watson Road, driving under suspension; Seth Rowe, 18, Bryan, theft, temporary permit; Megan Chamber, 58, Parma, driving under suspension; Tavares McGhee, 42, Toledo, OVI, speed, possession of marijuana; David Piasecki, 50, Stryker, OVI, driving under suspension, violation of marked lanes; Miguel Yatt, 35, Hicksville, OVI, OVI, no operator's license, open container; Alec Murphy, 22, Continental, OVI-2, driving under suspension, speed; Michael Lane, 56, 632 Euclid Ave., physical control.

Forfeiting bonds: Devon Hendricks, 28, 419 Douglas St., disorderly conduct ($159); Jeffery Hendricks, 57, 1559 S. Clinton St., disorderly conduct ($159).

Sentenced: Justin Ward, 30, 1047 Jackson Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Nathan McAlexander, 45, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 3 days jail; Christopher Ellison, 47, 21913 Roehrig Road, OVI, $375 fine, 3-days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; Harold Steinmetz, 51, Bryan, endangering children, $100 fine, 2 days jail; William Grant, 48, Bryan, theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail; Aaron Swanson, 28, 900 Anthony Wayne Blvd., persistent disorderly conduct, $250 fine, 2 days jail; Zachary Hancock, 30, 11064 Kepler Road, red light, $25 fine; Matthew Gentry, 39, 844 N. Clinton St., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Katie Morrow, 34, 403 S. Squire Ave., disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Christina Cardenas, 64, 807 Jackson Ave., theft, $250 fine, 2 days jail (shoplifter's alternative course); Scott Johnson, 54, 124 Timothy St., persistent disorderly conduct, $50 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Andrew Bidwell, 57, Hicksville, zoning violation, $100 fine suspended; Braden Serres, 18, 23402 Flory Road, unlawful sex with a minor, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended.

Michelle Rooks, 34, Cecil, theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail (shoplifter's alternative course); driving under suspension, driving under suspension, dismissed.

Matthew Marroquin, 38, 419 Franklin St., reckless operation-2, $250 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), speed, dismissed.

Devyn Szabo, 28, 1103 Harrison Ave., reckless operation-2, $250 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), six-month license suspension; obstructing a grade crossing, dismissed.

Chaz Sweinhagen, 28, 08417 Ashbacher Road, OVI, $350 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspenison; high beams, dismissed.

John Seinkner, 61, 1699 Crestwood Drive, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; speed, dismissed.

Kyle Lawrence, 22, 420 W. High St., physical control, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended, 90-day license suspension; OVI, dismissed

Carlos Amador Jr., address unavailable, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $50 fine.

