Defiance Municipal Court

Ashtyn Aden, 23, 216 Clinton St., made an initial video appearance Friday on the charge of domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was set for Tuesday. Bond was set at $2,500 with 10% allowance and a temporary protection order was put in place. He is not to leave the state without permission and is not to use alcohol or drugs.

Brian Saum, 36, Hicksville, made a video appearance Friday on a probation violation that occurred Nov. 16. Saum has been on reporting probation for two domestic violence cases from 2017, and this is the third probation violation. A previously stayed jail sentence of 56 days was re-imposed.

The case of Robert Salisbury, 36, Hicksville, was continued until Tuesday, the second continuation on the charge of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. He was charged Monday by the Hicksville Police Department following an alleged incident with a juvenile in Hicksville. He made an initial appearance Wednesday, and the case was continued until Friday. It has now been continued until Nov. 27. Bond will continue as set at $50,000 with a 10% cash allowance. A criminal protection order remains in place, as do all other conditions previously imposed.

Set for pre-trial hearing: Brandi Jo Cantu, 42, 210 Minneapolis St., domestic violence; Robert Hoffman, 27, 21559 Parkview Drive, domestic violence, driving under suspension, fictitious registration; Cole Reynolds, 24, 914 Washington Ave., domestic violence, endangering children; Aaron Powell, 37, 2193 Hawthorn Drive, expired license.

Forfeiting bonds: Julie Kunesh, 57, 241 Riverdale Drive, failure to register a dog, $125, failure to confine a dog, $55; Florian Swanson II, 32, 423 Highland St., failure to register a dog, $125, failure to confine a dog, $55.

Sentenced were: Kenneth Reed, 58, 1138 Riverside Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Glen Bischoff, 58, 26047 Bowman Road, assured clear distance, $25 fine; Noah Romaine, 18, Hicksville, no operator’s license, $100 fine; Jacob Long, 19, 615 Riverside Ave., expired plates, no fine, costs only.

Autumn Appleton, 27, 322 Seneca St., driving under suspension, $100; no safety belt, $30.

Ondrayah Thornton, 28, Napoleon, no operator’s license, $150 fine; speed, $40 fine.

James Hill,31, Weston, driving under suspension, $100 fine; improper turn, $25 fine.

