Defiance Municipal Court
Francisco Carrillo, 32, Hicksville, appeared on a burglary charge, a fourth-degree felony. Carrillo waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond was set at $50,000 with a 10% cash allowance.
Matthew Grim, 48, Muskingum, appeared on charges of OVI, a fourth-degree felony; driving under suspension, a misdemeanor; obstructing, a second-degree misdemeanor; and open container. Grim waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond of $25,000 was set to continue.
Sentenced: Mark Hernandez, 49, 07640 Ohio 15, domestic violence, $500 fine suspended, 2 days jail, batterers' intervention program; William Massey, 32, West Unity, obstructing, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; Joyce Riggs, 69, 812 Village Lane, unsafe vehicle, $150 fine; Colin Tedrow, 22, Archbold, disorderly conduct, $150 fine.
David DeUlloa, 26, West Park, Fla., theft, 4 days jail; criminal damaging, dismissed.
William Dix, 33, 534 Degler St., resisting arrest, $750 fine suspended, 20 days jail; criminal mischief, $250 fine suspended, 10 days jail; disorderly conduct, $150 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended; drug abuse, $150 fine.
