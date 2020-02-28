• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Michael Gonzales, 45, Hicksville, appeared on charges of domestic violence, a third-degree felony. Gonzales waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond was set at $100,000 with a 10% cash allowance. Gonzales also was a fugitive of justice from Allen County, Ind. Gonzales waived extradition and was immediately made available for release to the authorities of Allen County, Ind.
Jonathan Hornish, 30, Hicksville, appeared on burglary charges, a second-degree felony; and assault, a misdemeanor. Hornish waived a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court, with bond being set at $150,000 with a 10% cash allowance.
Set for pre-trial hearings: Gilberto Solis, 52, Loredo, Texas, traffic control device; Kylie Shindler, 28, Bryan, failure to control; Craig Wagenhuaser Jr., 31, Deshler, OVI, no brake lights, child endangering, possession of marijuana; Billy Carpenter, 71, 630 Dakota Place, OVI, failure to yield; Jessica Zachrich, 28, 462 W. High St., driving under suspension; George Chuey, 40, 07640 Ohio 15, driving under suspension; James Bischoff, 24, 930 1/2 Wilhelm St., endangering children, drug abuse of less than 100 grams; Santos Alvarado, 21, 700 Ralston Ave., receiving stolen property; Madelyn Flores-McCloud, 18, 930 1/2 Wilhelm St., endangering children, drug abuse of less than 100 grams; Michael Perez, 54, 1213 Ayersville Ave., persistent disorderly conduct; Bradley Schultz, 27, 23240 County Road 5, theft.
Forfeiting bonds: Raymond Castaneda, 24, 916 Asa St., failure to apply for a dog license ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55); Kimberly Rosebrock, 27, 06115 Evansport Road, failure to apply for a dog license ($25), failure to confine a dog ($25); Trini Trevino, 39, 426 Highland St., failure to contain a dog ($125); Alex Urivez, 23, 1102 Harrison Ave., failure to apply for a dog license ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55).
Sentenced: Michael Highwarden, 59, 1000 Harrison Ave., criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended; Luciano Zepeda, 27, 1487 S. Jackson Ave., disorderly conduct, $100 fine suspended; Gilberto Solis, 53, Laredo, Texas, failure to obey a traffic control device, $25 fine; Jason Meade, 21, 1486 S. Jackson Ave., reckless operation, $50 fine; Dalton Middleton, 20, 844 N. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Daniel Hug, 53, Sherwood, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 3 days jail; Matthew Winnie, 25, 402 Harrison Ave., drug abuse of less than 100 grams, $150 fine; Erin Binkley, 36, 700 Kiser Road, endangering children, $1,000 fine suspended, 180 days jail suspended; Stacey Maness, 33, 06115 Evansport Road, assault, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Daniel Shinkle, 39, 417 Nicholas St., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine.
Eugene Terrell, 49, 1022 Harrison Ave., littering, $50 fine; persistent disorderly conduct, $50 fine.
Eric Krahn, 26, Delphos, expired plates, no fine; failure to control, $25 fine.
Felicia Semiao, 30, Valley Village, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $55 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.