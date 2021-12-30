Defiance Municipal Court
Douglas Blade, 49, Hicksville, appeared via video for arraignment on the charge of violation of a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. The case was continued until Monday. Bond was set at $25,000 with 10% allowed.
Blade has been in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) since Dec. 14 on abduction and domestic violence charges. The violation date of this charge is Dec. 20.
Pre-trial hearings set: Crystal Luke, 37, address unavailable, domestic violence; Caleb Emmel, 22, 1142 Shultz St., OVI, violation of marked lanes, tinted windows, child endangerment, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, possession of marijuana;.
Travis Mason, 30, Melrose, OVI, violation of marked lanes, no safety belt, possession of marijuana; Anthony McConnell, 40, Oakwood, OVI, exhaust violation.
Rhonda Stahl, 48, Grover Hill, OVI, violation of marked lanes, lanes of travel, obstructed view, unsafe vehicle, red light/turn, failure to register, no safety belt, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, possession of marijuana; Robert Shaffer Jr., 57, 628 Tiedeman Avenue, OVI.
Forfeiting bonds: Cody Butler, 36, 729 Jackson St., possession of marijuana ($250); Dustin Kuhlman, 29, Edon, failure to carry license ($150); Wayne Roberts, 64, 1123 Ayersville Ave., no hunter orange ($150); Janie Kahle, 54, 113 Spring St., failure to confine dog ($125); Delethia Shellenbarger, 33, Sherwood, failure to control dog ($125).
Sentenced: Justin Vance, 30, 1939 E. Second St., disorderly conduct, $150 fine suspended, no similar violation for six months; Matthew Brubaker, 50, 9081 Stever Road, failure to control, discharged without costs; Jose Vasquez, 34, Cloverdale, driving under suspension, case dismissed without costs at the request of prosecutor.
Jaymie French, 31, 207 Wabash Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Stephen Schomaeker, 26, 603 Dakota Place, persistent disorderly conduct, $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended, no similar violation for two years.
