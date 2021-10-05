Defiance Municipal Court
Joseph Herder, 44, Sherwood, 44, Sherwood, appeared on two charges of domestic violence, third degree felonies. Herder waived a preliminary hearing; the cases were bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Jeffrey Vernace, 47, Hicksville, appeared on a charge of failure to change address for the sex offender registry, a third degree felony. He waived a preliminary hearing; the case was bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Kellis Hatton Jr., 55, 2316 South Clinton St., appeared via video on a charge of domestic violence, a third degree felony. Hatton waived the preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. His bond of $100,000 was continued.
Matthew Beebe, 50, Oakwood, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 60 days jail/54 suspended, one year license suspension, driver intervention program, no similar violation for two years; failure to control, costs only; OVI, dismissed without costs at prosecutor’s request.
Cases set for pre-trial hearing:
Ashley Newman, 33, 18615 Switzer Road, OVI, lanes of travel, two counts endangering children; Ulises Chagoyan, 27, 295 Blanchard Drive, failure to control; Jallycia Sherrod, 28, Detroit, Mich., OVI, no operator license, speed, no seat belt, child endangerment in a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, drug paraphernalia/marijuana; Brandon Sprow, 32, Fayette, driving under suspension; Gary Perchikoff, 28, 313 Northfield Ave., OVI, assured clear distance, open container; Jason Dufresne, 38, 14978 Dohoney Road, disorderly conduct; Jason Sparks, 49, 6210 Summerwood Court, OVI, violation of marked lanes, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, possession of drugs/marijuana, open container; Amanda Ruger, 33, Toledo, driving under suspension; Mohammed Said Omar, 30, Blacklick, assured clear distance; Tyler Skiver, 28, Kalida, driving under suspension.
Cedric Watson Jr., 24, 700 Kiser Road, no operator license, theft; Emily Rosa, 615 Downs St., driving under suspension; George Waxler, 64, 1392 Jackson Ave., driving on a closed road; Jesse McCabe, 42, 421 Douglas St., aggravated menacing; Ruben Ybarra, 57, Napoleon, domestic violence; Paul Dempsey, 55, 878 Regonda Drive, OVI, signal violation; Sarah Elliott, 37, Fayette, driving under suspension, OVI; Antonio McWilliams, 24, Toledo, OVI, stop sign violation, drug abuse; Shanda Bullinger, 43, Paulding, theft; Shamyra Smith, 25, 846 Riverside Ave., receiving stolen property.
Forfeiting bonds: Mindy Argueta, 43, 200 Westfield Ave., failure to apply for dog license ($150); Travis Couts, 24, Toledo, disorderly conduct; Gregory Rosales, 58, 1558 Lakeshore Drive, disorderly conduct.
Sentenced: Timothy Gares, 24, 25046 Watson Road, possession of marijuana, $150 fine suspended, destroy contraband, no similar violation for one year; failure to confine dog, $25 fine.
Jennifer Hostutler, 37, 632 Ottawa Ave., obstructing, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail suspended, no similar violation for two years; speed, $55 fine; failure to comply, dismissed.
Santos Organista, 48, 616 Hopkins St., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 suspended, one year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of jail, no similar violation for two years; speed, dismissed.
Alexander Welly, 36, Hicksville, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 suspended, one year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of jail, no similar violation for two years; open container, dismissed.
Elden Owsley, 63, 16487 Road 153, assault, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 suspended, no similar violation and no contact with victims for two years, obey post-conviction no contact order, anger management assessment; assault, criminal trespass, both dismissed.
David Ysasaga, 68, 1207 Emory St., physical control, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 90 days jail suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, substance abuse assessment; open container, fictitious plates, driving under suspension, all dismissed.
Kavon Haddon, 26, Avon Lake, OVI, $525 fine, 90 days jail/80 suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, substance abuse assessment; OVI, lanes of travel, both dismissed.
Elizabeth Coli, 38, 1713 Ralvan Drive, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; disorderly conduct with intoxication, dismissed.
Bradley Thompson, 47, 420 Highland St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to register, no seat belt, both dismissed.
Javier Estrada, 44, 2002 Baltimore Road, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years; driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 suspended, no similar violation for two years; speed, disorderly conduct with intoxication, open container, driving under suspension, all dismissed.
Mackenzie Cordle, 25, Hicksville, motorcycle endorsement, $100 fine; speed, $35 fine.
Alvaro Gomez Hernandez, 24, Hicksville, no operator license, $100 fine; cowl fender light required, $25 fine.
Lonnie Taylor, 26, Inkster, Mich., no operator license, $100 fine; speed, $65 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine.
Anthony Bowen, 29, 1028 Madison Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine, destroy contraband.
Theresa Bakle, 35, Van Wert, attempted theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 suspended, shoplifter alternative course in lieu of jail, no similar violation and stay off Walmart premises for two years; Amanda Blankenship, 29, 626 Martin Ave., endangering children, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended, no similar for two years, follow all rules and safety plan imposed by Job and Family Services; William Reed, 50, 15536 Fullmer Road, violation of protection order, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail suspended, no similar for two years, obey protection order previously imposed; Kaleb Lark, 30, Holgate, domestic violence, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/89 suspended, no similar violation for two years,
