Cases set for pre-trial hearing:
Robert Charleston, 50, Oakwood, resisting arrest, two counts criminal mischief, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct; Melissa Stuckey, 34, 779 Village Lane, domestic violence; Ivan Yushchyk, 29, address unavailable, OVI; Nicholas Zimmerman, 39, Continental, OVI, driving under suspension.
Forfeiting bonds:
Michael Heinze, 26, Ney, failure to apply for dog license ($125); failure to confine dog ($55).
Donovan Franz, 31, Swanton, drug paraphernalia/marijuana ($284); Noah Rayl, 23, New Haven, Ind., possession of drugs/marijuana ($250); Adrian Robinson, 32, Inkstar, Mich., possession of marijuana ($250).
Sentenced:
Jordan Gonzales, 31, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for one year; obstruction of business, stop sign violation, both dismissed.
Christopher Borstelman, 35, 870 McKinley St., driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 suspended, no similar violation for one year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.