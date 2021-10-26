Cases set for pre-trial hearing:

Robert Charleston, 50, Oakwood, resisting arrest, two counts criminal mischief, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct; Melissa Stuckey, 34, 779 Village Lane, domestic violence; Ivan Yushchyk, 29, address unavailable, OVI; Nicholas Zimmerman, 39, Continental, OVI, driving under suspension.

Forfeiting bonds:

Michael Heinze, 26, Ney, failure to apply for dog license ($125); failure to confine dog ($55).

Donovan Franz, 31, Swanton, drug paraphernalia/marijuana ($284); Noah Rayl, 23, New Haven, Ind., possession of drugs/marijuana ($250); Adrian Robinson, 32, Inkstar, Mich., possession of marijuana ($250).

Sentenced:

Jordan Gonzales, 31, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for one year; obstruction of business, stop sign violation, both dismissed.

Christopher Borstelman, 35, 870 McKinley St., driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 suspended, no similar violation for one year.

