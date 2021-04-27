Defiance Municipal Court

Johnie Moody Jr., 47, Anderson, Ind. appeared on a trafficking drugs charge, a third-degree felony and a misdemeanor charge of speeding. Moody waived the right to a preliminary hearing and both charges were bound over to common pleas court. Bond of $100,000 with a 10% cash allowance was set to continue.

Michael Ross Jr., 19, Muncie, Ind., appeared on a third-degree felony charge of trafficking drugs. Ross waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Cases set for pretrial hearings: Brittany Long, 21, Hicksville, driving under suspension; Gerald Shreve Jr., 41, Hicksville, criminal trespassing; Steven Bergman, 50, Sherwood, improper handling of a firearm; Destiny Soto, 18, Bryan, OVI, OVI-1; Jeffrey Dennison, 47, 16211 County Road 153, assault; Sarah Farley, 39, Butler, Ind., OVI-2, speed; Robert Reyes, 33, Fort Wayne, two-counts OVI, speed;  Darius Peterson, 20, 3122 Evansport Road, physical control; Matthew Corbin, 57, 1013 Harrison Ave., driving under suspension, assured cleared distance; Daniel Kellermeyer, 44, 2825 Ohio 66, OVI-1; Michelle Thacker, 54, 210 Ruthann Drive, theft; Jay Solether, 65, 202 Baltimore St., two counts telecommunications harassment; Kara Buzard, 41, Hicksville, persistent disorderly conduct; Dillon Nihiser, 25, Hicksville, persistent disorderly conduct; Joshua Klusman, 33, 619 Euclid St., driving under suspension; Juan Brown, 56, Detroit, OVI, OVI-1, no operator's license; Robert Reyes, 33, Fort Wayne, two counts of OVI, speed; Travis Kates, 33, Ney, theft; Kaleb Lark, 30, Holgate, domestic violence; Ruben Garcia, 68, 1396 Milwaukee Ave., disorderly conduct; Masoud Lari, 59, Mississawaga, Ontario, violation of marked lanes; Viorel Rebrisorean, 53, Canfield, failure to yield at a stop sign;

Forfeiting bonds: Whitney Mills, 39, Hicksville, possession of marijuana ($258); Avery Kohlbeck, 20, Ney, possession of marijuana ($250); Jacob Meyer, 23, 26692 Watson Road, disorderly conduct ($159); Cody Velliquette, 29, 1774 Greenhouse Ave., failure to apply for a dog license ($125), failure to contain a dog ($55); Zachary Robins, 22, Fort Wayne, possession of marijuana ($250).

Sentenced: Jeremy Vold, 46, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Latty Urbina, 45, 844 N. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Michael Gibbs, 31, 209 Wabash Ave., failure to confine a dog, $25 fine; Jeremy George, Hicksville, dog at large, $25 fine;

Michael Willmarth, 25, McClure, driving under suspension, $100 fine; safety belt, dismissed.

Brandon Pietsch, 21, 905 Latty St., OVi-1, $350 fine, three days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; driving under suspension, dismissed; speed, $75 fine; drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine.

Emilio Garza, 23, 1720 Durango Drive, no operator's license, $100 fine; speed, $65 fine.

Barbara Derossett Moore, 57, Sherwood, OVi-1, $350 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail

Andrew Schiavone, 24, Toledo, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine.

Anthony Rodriguez, 33, Wauseon, driving under suspension, $100 fine; no tail lights, no lights, no fine.

Ethan Mendizabal, 20, 617 Euclid Ave., underage person, dismissed; OVI-1, $350 fine, three days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; speed, dismissed.

Thomas Nally, 47, Holland, menacing, $250 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended; desecration, $250 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended.

Santos Alvarado, 22, 700 Ralston Ave., domestic violence, $100 fine, two days jail; assault, dismissed; temporary protection order violation, $500 fine suspended, 12 days jail.

