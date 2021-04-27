Defiance Municipal Court
Johnie Moody Jr., 47, Anderson, Ind. appeared on a trafficking drugs charge, a third-degree felony and a misdemeanor charge of speeding. Moody waived the right to a preliminary hearing and both charges were bound over to common pleas court. Bond of $100,000 with a 10% cash allowance was set to continue.
Michael Ross Jr., 19, Muncie, Ind., appeared on a third-degree felony charge of trafficking drugs. Ross waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Cases set for pretrial hearings: Brittany Long, 21, Hicksville, driving under suspension; Gerald Shreve Jr., 41, Hicksville, criminal trespassing; Steven Bergman, 50, Sherwood, improper handling of a firearm; Destiny Soto, 18, Bryan, OVI, OVI-1; Jeffrey Dennison, 47, 16211 County Road 153, assault; Sarah Farley, 39, Butler, Ind., OVI-2, speed; Robert Reyes, 33, Fort Wayne, two-counts OVI, speed; Darius Peterson, 20, 3122 Evansport Road, physical control; Matthew Corbin, 57, 1013 Harrison Ave., driving under suspension, assured cleared distance; Daniel Kellermeyer, 44, 2825 Ohio 66, OVI-1; Michelle Thacker, 54, 210 Ruthann Drive, theft; Jay Solether, 65, 202 Baltimore St., two counts telecommunications harassment; Kara Buzard, 41, Hicksville, persistent disorderly conduct; Dillon Nihiser, 25, Hicksville, persistent disorderly conduct; Joshua Klusman, 33, 619 Euclid St., driving under suspension; Juan Brown, 56, Detroit, OVI, OVI-1, no operator's license; Robert Reyes, 33, Fort Wayne, two counts of OVI, speed; Travis Kates, 33, Ney, theft; Kaleb Lark, 30, Holgate, domestic violence; Ruben Garcia, 68, 1396 Milwaukee Ave., disorderly conduct; Masoud Lari, 59, Mississawaga, Ontario, violation of marked lanes; Viorel Rebrisorean, 53, Canfield, failure to yield at a stop sign;
Forfeiting bonds: Whitney Mills, 39, Hicksville, possession of marijuana ($258); Avery Kohlbeck, 20, Ney, possession of marijuana ($250); Jacob Meyer, 23, 26692 Watson Road, disorderly conduct ($159); Cody Velliquette, 29, 1774 Greenhouse Ave., failure to apply for a dog license ($125), failure to contain a dog ($55); Zachary Robins, 22, Fort Wayne, possession of marijuana ($250).
Sentenced: Jeremy Vold, 46, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Latty Urbina, 45, 844 N. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Michael Gibbs, 31, 209 Wabash Ave., failure to confine a dog, $25 fine; Jeremy George, Hicksville, dog at large, $25 fine;
Michael Willmarth, 25, McClure, driving under suspension, $100 fine; safety belt, dismissed.
Brandon Pietsch, 21, 905 Latty St., OVi-1, $350 fine, three days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; driving under suspension, dismissed; speed, $75 fine; drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine.
Emilio Garza, 23, 1720 Durango Drive, no operator's license, $100 fine; speed, $65 fine.
Barbara Derossett Moore, 57, Sherwood, OVi-1, $350 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail
Andrew Schiavone, 24, Toledo, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine.
Anthony Rodriguez, 33, Wauseon, driving under suspension, $100 fine; no tail lights, no lights, no fine.
Ethan Mendizabal, 20, 617 Euclid Ave., underage person, dismissed; OVI-1, $350 fine, three days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; speed, dismissed.
Thomas Nally, 47, Holland, menacing, $250 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended; desecration, $250 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended.
Santos Alvarado, 22, 700 Ralston Ave., domestic violence, $100 fine, two days jail; assault, dismissed; temporary protection order violation, $500 fine suspended, 12 days jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.