• Court results
Defiance Municipal Court
Set for pre-trial hearings: Joe Sanchez Pineda, 23, Fort Wayne, two counts OVI, speed, violation of marked lanes, distracted driving, open container; Megan Knapp, 25, 1431 Mustang Drive, domestic violence; Carlos Ramirez Sr., 55, 1000 Sunday St., OVI-3, driving under suspension, disorderly conduct; Troy Vanalst, 29, Sherwood, domestic violence; Tanner Clingaman, 23, Bryan, assured cleared distance; Cole Dockery, 23, 1490 Candlewood Court, driving on a closed road; Noah Kennedy, 21, 1024 Jefferson Ave., improper turn; Cory Petersen, 33, 1209 Ottawa Ave., driving under suspension, expired plates; Wyatt Puffinberger, 22, Sherwood, driving under suspension, driving on a closed road; Carlos Harris, 20, Napoleon, driving under suspension, disorderly conduct; Christopher Butler, 36, 242 Corwin St., OVI; Mark Zinser, 54, 18108 Switzer Road, OVI; Coy King, 21, 1567 S. Clinton St., assault, illegal restraint, criminal damaging; Carlos Harris, 20, Napoleon, disorderly conduct; Beverly Phillips, 62, 07640 Ohio 15, prohibited from companion animals.
Forfeiting bonds: David Bockelman 68, 05530 Ohio 66, failure to confine a dog, $125; Charles Hannah, failure to confine a dog, $125.
Sentenced: Miguel Arreola, 48, 1462 Terrawenda Drive, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Adriana Hernandez, 32, Archbold, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Aaron Webb, 39, 711 Village Lane, failure to control, $25 fine; Tylah Yeomans, 18, Piqua, driving under suspension; Jessica Buillinger, 35, Melrose, theft, $250 fine, 2 days jail; Carol Tressler, 58, 1743 Cimmaron Lane, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine; Nicole Buehrer, 27, Archbold, open container, $150 fine; Matthew Peets II, 31, Swanton, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine.
Randell Collins, 23, Oakwood, OVI, $375 fine, 3-days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension, continuous lines, no fine.
Lora Derrow, 51, 1032 Perry St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Cortez Bradley, 20, Warrensville Heights, driving under suspension, $100 fine, failure to control, $150 fine.
Rachel Mendez, 50, Indianapolis, child endangering with a motor vehicle, dismissed; drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; reckless operation-2, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; speed, dismissed.
Lee Boggs Jr., 48, 23899 Road A, OVI, $750 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; violation of marked lanes, dismissed.
Toma Swiney, 45, 818 Nicholas St., conceal carry weapon, $100 fine, 5 days jail; disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine, 30 days jail suspended; drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of drugs, resisting arrest, dismissed.
