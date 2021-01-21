Defiance Municipal Court
Esiquiel Ramirez Jr., 36, 07640 Ohio 15, appeared on second-degree and fifth-degree felony charges of trafficking drugs and misdemeanor charges of driving under suspension and flee/eluding. Ramirez waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Set for pre-trial hearings: Codie Shirk, 30, 16413 County Road 149, driving under suspension, reckless operation; Ashley Newman, 33, 18615 Switzer Road, two counts of OVI, two counts of open container; Anthony Parcher, 29, Hicksville, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana; Marcarena Miguez, 23, 700 Summit St., no operator’s license; Melissa Ragland, 41, 1695 Cimarron Lane, domestic violence; Tyler Smith, 29, 1695 Cimarron Lane, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal trespassing.
Kyle Lawrence, 22, 420 W. High St., OVI; Gerald Adams, 63, Napoleon, criminal trespassing; Anthony Parcher, 29, Hicksville, open container, disorderly conduct, driving under suspension, no seat belt, possession of marijuana; Michelle Thompson, 46, Paulding, theft; Aaron Powell, 38, 2193 Hawthorn Drive, possession of an untagged deer; Abby Yeager, 21, 104 Biede Place, OVI, no headlight/turn signal, open container; Seth Okuley, 23, Wauseon, obstructing, drug abuse of less than 100 grams; Kevin Lee, 43, Toledo, OVI, driving under suspension, violation of marked lanes, distracted driving, no seat belt; Shane Harmon, 43, 21345 Parkview Drive, disorderly conduct, domestic violence.
Forfeiting bonds: Emily Mack, 33, 705 Washington Ave., failure to confine a dog ($125); Vanessa Cruz, 34, 1578 Westgate Drive, disorderly conduct ($159); Brandon Howard, 36, 1578 Westgate Drive, disorderly conduct ($159); Anjelica Yoh, 28, 1023 Ottawa Ave., failure to apply for a dog license ($125), failure to control a dog ($55); Daniell Givhan, 27, Detroit, possession of marijuana ($259).
Sentenced: Estevan Garcia Jr., 71, 509 Elbert St., OVI-2, $525 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; Megan Barnard, 24, Bryan, driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail; Dillon Freed, 26, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Caden Craft, 18, 325 Shamrock Lane, theft, $500 fine suspended, two days jail (shoplifters’ alternative course); Esiquiel Ramirez Jr., 36, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Zachary Jimenez, 28, 611 Euclid Ave., failure to yield, $25 fine; Prince Porter Jr., 29, 1543 S. Jackson Ave., no operator’s license, $50 fine.
Alisha Williams, 35, Canton, no operator’s license, $100 fine; James Dunn, 30, 15119 Maumee St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Rogelio Benavides, 52, 261 Gray St., failure to confine a dog, $25 fine; Philip Flores, 32, 408 E. High St., domestic violence, $100 fine, three days jail; Connie Slagle, 60, Liberty Center, falsification, $100 fine, 10 days jail suspended; Thomas Ridenbaugh Jr., 46, Walhonding, passing a public safety vehicle, $100 fine; Justin Maldonado, 27, 758 Jackson Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; John Phillips, 30, 1454 S. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Michael Swan, 39, 1209 Ottawa Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Christy Yarbough, 46, Paulding, expired operator’s license, $100 fine; Kyle Feathers, 29, Fort Jennings, driving under suspension, $100 fine; James Monroe, 36, Oakwood, assault, $100 fine, two days jail; Nathan Brown, 33, 15974 Main Road, receiving stolen property, $500 fine suspended, 10 days jail suspended; Brian Caley, 43, Hicksville, passing a school bus, $100 fine; Madalyn Hasselschwert, 27, 807 Elbert St., disorderly conduct, $50 fine suspended.
Devan Rue, 20, 25772 Bowman Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine, speed, $55 fine.
Joshua Grubb, 30, Grabill, Ind., carrying a conceal weapon, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended; OVI-2, $525 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; driving under suspension, violation of marked lanes, dismissed.
Anthony Parcher, 29, 1221 Ayersville Ave., possession of marijuana, $150 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine; open container, no seat belt, dismissed; disorderly conduct, $50 fine.
Taylor Reinhart, 24, 13536 Fullmer Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine, assured clear distance, $25 fine.
Shaley Ben-Moshe, 29, 870 McKinnley St., failure to confine a dog, $75 fine; failure to confine a dog, $75 fine.
James Bradford, 57, 00809 Aschpacher Road, disorderly conduct, $250 fine, 1 day jail; violation of a temporary protection order, $100 fine, 2 days jail.
Kurt Peterson, 33, Bryan, fleeing/eluding, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended, six-month license suspension; reckless operation, $100 fine; driving under suspension, failure to control, dismissed.
Louis Moore, 69, Hicksville, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail (driver intervention program), failure to control, dismissed.
Christopher Borstelman, 34, 870 McKinnley St., animal at large, $25 fine; animal at large, $75 fine.
Jeffery Messer, 35, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to control, $25 fine.
Timothy Pierce, 39, McClure, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail (driver’s intervention program), one-year license suspension; speed, $25 fine; drug abuse of less than 100 grams, $150 fine.
Damien Bremmer, 27, 1047 S. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; illegal plates, no fine.
Ramona Myers, 47, Mark Center, criminal trespassing, $100 fine, 10 days jail suspended; driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended.
Hohn Sanchez, 62, 740 Harrison Ave., OVI, $375 fine, three days jail (driver’s intervention program), one-year license suspension; no headlights, dismissed.
Hunter Betz, 19, Hicksville, criminal trespassing, dismissed; disorderly conduct, $100 fine.
