• Court Results

Defiance Municipal Court

Set for pre-trial hearings: Shawn Merz, 48, 221 Lancelot Drive, domestic violence, bond was set at $10,000 with a 10% cash allowance.

Sentenced: Shallus Beatty, 26, 610 Thurston St., disorderly conduct, $100 fine; George Chuey, 40, 07640 Ohio 15, driving under suspension, $100 fine.

Carlos Harris, 20, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine.

Tevin Craig, 21, Allen Park, Mich., possession of marijuana, dismissed; OVI-1, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; speed dismissed.

