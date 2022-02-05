Defiance Municipal Court
Zachary Strouse, 24, West Unity, was arraigned on a charge of violation of a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. The preliminary hearing was waived, and the case was bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Charges of domestic violence and violation of temporary protection order were dismissed.
Aric Grubb, 42, Pioneer, was arraigned on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The preliminary hearing was waived, and the case was bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond was continued at $150,000 with 10% allowed.
Ravenn Withrow, 26, Norwalk, was arraigned on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. The preliminary hearing was waived, and the case was bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court along with charges of no operator license and physical control, both misdemeanors. Bond was continued at $5,000.
Jason Bostelman, 32, 23640 Banner School Road, was arraigned on the charge of burglary, a second-degree felony. The preliminary hearing was waived, and the case was bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Pre-trial hearings set: Gilberto Martinez, 62, 1803 Elmwood Drive, speed, turn signal violation, no safety belt, three counts of OVI; Skylar Lord-Risner, 22, Lima, drug abuse, OVI; John Kreischer III, 32, Bryan, aggravated menacing; Cody Velliquette, 30, 413½ Hopkins St., obstructing, OVI; Matthew Dangelo, 32, Perrysburg, OVI, lanes of travel, violation of marked lanes; Joshua Carlisle, 43, Van Wert, child endangerment in a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia; Judy Hernandez, 52, 763 Harrison Ave., failure to yield at a stop sign; Constantine Ciriac, 40, Palatine, Ill., traffic control device; Joshua Carlisle, 43, Van Wert, OVI, speed; Billy Evans, 38, 500 Clinton St., two counts disorderly conduct; Brennen Roehrig, 18, 701 North St., possession of marijuana <100g, driving under suspension; Douglas Linebrink, 41, 317 Northfield Ave., disorderly conduct; Jeanne Brown, 54, 1504 Terrawenda Drive, obstructing justice; Benjamin Estle, 22, 608 Holgate Ave., drug paraphernalia/marijuana, possession of marijuana, OVI, violation of turn signal; Jaylin Freeman, 29, Fort Wayne, OVI, no safety belt, violation of marked lanes; Brent Joost, 60, 902 Leon St., OVI, violation of turn lanes, marked lanes; Sarah Hardin, 41, 500 Clinton St., noise; Daniel Rubio, 29, 615 Dakota Place, domestic violence, violation of protection order; Bishop Roberson, age unavailable, 633 Ravine Ave., criminal damaging; Thelma Trevino, 75, 1714 Candlewood Ave., OVI; Derek Walsh, 53, two counts OVI, lanes of travel, exhaust, no safety belt; David Vanderwarker, 33, Holgate, possession of marijuana; Lance Thompson, 40, 1112 Perry St., OVI, driving without a license; Anthony McConnell, 41, Oakwood, OVI; Robert Shaffer, Jr., 57, 628 Tiedeman Avenue, OVI; Salah Edwards, 20, 116 East St., assault; Andrew Fleming, 21, Lima, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia; Nael Jallad, 38, 10500 Haller St., possession of marijuana, two counts OVI, no tail lights, unsafe vehicle, no safety belt, driving under suspension; Brandon Hamilton, 18, Mark Center, underage consumption, physical control; David Coressel, 49, Paulding, burglary; Jesse Kaiser, 25, 21776 County Road 10, aggravated menacing; Lawrence Hartzell, Jr., 39, 1009 Ayersville Ave., OVI.
Bonds forfeited: Alyssa Ussery, 23, Hicksville, failure to confine a dog ($125); Michael Lash, 19, 1567 S. Clinton St., disorderly conduct ($159); Austin Fenner, 37, Edgerton, failure to confine a dog ($125); Seth Overmyer, 39, Sherwood, failure to license dog ($125); Kristan McComas, 32, 12253 Fruit Ridge Road, disorderly conduct ($179).
Sentenced:
Curtis Billingsley, 33, Fort Wayne, no operator license, $100 fine; speed, $65 speed.
Jeffrey Ullinskey, 60, 1939 E. Second St., disorderly conduct, $50 fine suspended, no similar violation for one year; disorderly conduct, dismissed.
Jacob Diffenderfer-Gafford, 24, 3230 Jefferson Ave., theft, $250 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended, no similar violation for three years; vehicle trespass, $150 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended, no similar violation for three years; criminal trespass, $150 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended, no similar violation for three years; disorderly conduct with intoxication, $50 fine.
Benjamin Estle, 21, 608 Holgate Ave., speed, $100; reckless operation, costs only.
Ricardo Cen Suarez, 43, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $55 fine.
Darius Peterson, 31, Ney, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; driving under suspension, dismissed with costs.
Esteya Chiranga, 35, 22607 Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, OVI, $625 fine/$250 fine suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; Raynaldo Garcia, 47, 31 Capri Road, domestic violence, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail, no similar violations for two years, mental health and substance abuse assessment, no contact with victim unless ordered by court; Grace Adams, 27, Edgerton, driving under suspension, $50 fine; Chezaray Sutton, 31, Ravenna, driving under suspension, $100; James Dunn III, 21, 15119 Maumee Ave., no operator license, $100 fine; Jesse McCabe, 42, 421 Douglas St., $500 fine/$400 suspended, 10 days jail suspended, no similar violation and no contact with the victim for two years, obey post-conviction no contact order; Zachariah Graber, 30, 1561 S. Jackson St., violation of temporary protection order, $100 fine; Cameron Burill, 19, 1381 Ayersville Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Nicole Hicks, 32, Melrose, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Brian King, 41, 431 Walnut St., $100 fine; Alyssa Brewer, 23, Stryker, assured clear distance, $40 fine; Colton Breckler-Counts, 19, Cecil, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, $150 fine; Jacob Cox, 33, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Christopher Church, 31, 25230 Nagel Road, domestic violence, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail/29 suspended, no similar violation for two years, batterers intervention program; Audreanna Kates, 32, Ney, disorderly conduct, $250 fine/$150 fine, 30 days jail/28 days suspended, no similar violation and no contact with victim for two years, obey post-conviction no contact order, assessment for women who use force; Alan Jewell, 39, 308½ Ralston Ave., making false alarms, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 90 days jail suspended, no similar violation for two years.
