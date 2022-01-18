Defiance Municipal Court
Levi Fields, 22, Bryan, appeared for arraignment via video on the charge of fleeing and eluding, a third-degree felony. Fields waived the preliminary hearing. The case was transferred to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court along with misdemeanor charges of criminal damaging, driving under suspension, littering, fictitious registration and turn signal violation.
Gregory Goller, 53, 8548 Trinity Road, appeared via video for arraignment on minor nudity, a second-degree felony; endangering children, a second-degree felony; and rape, a first-degree felony. All three cases were continued until Tuesday. Bond continues on the minor nudity charge at $15,000. Bond for endangering children and rape, continues at $200,000 with 10% allowed.
Pre-trial hearings set: Cara Phillips, 53, 806 Harrison St., violation of a protection order; Jeffrey Ullinskey, 60, 143 E. Sessions St., disorderly conduct; Lina Sanchez, 20, 1757 Ginter Road, two counts OVI, violation of marked lanes, tinted windows; Guadalupe Martinez, 23, Paulding, two counts OVI, speed, child endangerment; Tomas Gomez Jr., 42, 860 Ottawa Ave., telecommunication harassment.
Bonds forfeited: Steven Wachtman, 67, address unavailable, failure to confine dog ($125).
Sentenced:
Ryan Lyons, 23, 2025 Buckingham Court, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program; turn signal violation, costs only; OVI, dismissed.
Calvin Jarvis, 47, Lima, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/24 days suspended, one year license suspended, no similar violation for two years; no operator license, dismissed.
Emilee Burns, 27, Lakewood, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; failure to yield at a stop sign, dismissed.
Ann Gump, 64, 309 Williams St., violation of marked lanes, $25 fine; Summer Musser, 43, Montpelier, driving under suspension, $100 fine.
