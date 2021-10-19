Defiance Municipal Court

Tre Vasquez, 28, 1218 Myrna St., appeared via video on the charge of attempted felonious assault, a third degree felony. Vasquez waived the preliminary hearing; his case was transferred to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond was set at $100,000 with 10% allowed.

Cases set for pre-trial hearing: Todd Seegert, 38, Napoleon, possession of drug instrument, OVI, hit-skip private property, driving under suspension; Breanna Weaver, 24, Sherwood, domestic violence; Bernardo Ajanel, 27, Hicksville, OVI, no operator license, failure to control; Josenery Hernandez, 28, Napoleon, no operator license, failure to control; Justine Cassidy, 28, 700 Kiser Road, wrongful entrustment; Deborah Dockery, 66, 20975 Buckskin Road, failure to control.

Chelsea Fleetwood, 27, Holgate, driving under suspension, other than roadway; Jaimee Doyle, 31, 602 East Broadway Ave., physical control; Ashlee Kelty, 32, 627 Moss St., endangering children; Anna Nusbaum, 59, Sherwood, theft; Robert Charleston, 50, Oakwood, public indecency, disorderly conduct; Melvin McCoy, 39, 635 Emmett Street, two counts violation of temporary protection order; Christopher Hoellrich, 22, 21701 Timbercoast Drive, OVI, speed, no seat belt, temporary permit; Gage Wolfrum, 29, 907 Greenbriar Court, failure to confine dog.

Rebecca Brandenburg, 26, Antwerp, domestic violence; Joey Gaines, 40, Bryan, theft/Walmart; Angilee Harrison, age and address unavailable, domestic violence; Virginia Jordan, 36, Bryan, theft/Walmart; Daniel Rubio, 28, address unavailable, domestic violence; Austin Gagnon, 25, Chelsea, Mich., OVI, speed; Jonathan Garcia, 19, 924 Warren Street, driving under suspension; Dillon Freed, 27, Hicksville, criminal trespassing; Mark Harrell, 34, Napoleon, theft.

Forfeiting bonds: Nicholas Phillips, 38, Bryan, possession of drugs ($259); Roger Schafer, 70, Bryan, open container ($259); Juan Torres, 24, possession of marijuana/drug ($259). Shariq Syed, 37, Indianapolis, drug paraphernalia/marijuana ($250); possession of drug/marijuana ($180). Rhonda Taylor, 47, Hicksville, failure to confine dog ($125); Shannon Bear, 21, 924 Karnes Avenue, possession of marijuana ($250).

Sentenced: Rudy Hernandez, 51, 716 Riverside Ave., failure to register a dog, $25 fine; failure to confine a dog, $25 fine; Christopher Whaley, 35, 1118 Ottawa Ave., no operator license, $100 fine; fictitious plates, $25 fine; Hailey Gray, 19, Bryan, no operator license, $100 fine; turn signal violation, $25.

Shane Ingle, 36, 765 Kentner St., obstructing, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail/89 days suspended, no similar violation for two years; resisting arrest, dismissed; Cedric Watson Jr., 24, Lansing, Mich., theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, no similar violation for two years, stay off the Walmart premises for two years, shoplifter alternative course; no operator license, $100 fine.

Jacob Hanna, 40, 01981 Mulligans Bluff, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; failure to control, no seat belt, both dismissed; Michael Casarez, 21, 13836 Ohio 15, no operator license, $100 fine; speed, $75 fine; Jason Dufresne, 38, 14978 Dohoney Road, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; James Samples, 30, 352 Rosewood Avenue, no operator license, $250 fine; Russell Grimes, 44, 17569 Ohio 18, persistent disorderly conduct, $150 fine, 30 days jail/29 suspended, no similar violation for one year.

Josette Pilarski, 33, 20327 Schick Drive, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Christopher Sturtevant, 20, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; James Watts, 51, Paulding, no operator license, $100 fine; Amanda Meyer, 18, 9406 Trinity Road, passing school bus, $500 fine/$400 suspended, no similar violation in two years; Christopher Baird, 36, Pemberville, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Tracy Dalton, 54, Sherwood, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Brooke Keller, 24, Montpelier, possession marijuana/drug, $150 fine.

Grace Pasche, 19, Fort Wayne, underage person, $150 fine; Brittney Dyer, 26, 513 Park Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Thomas McMichael, 32, Cecil, appeared via video on the charge of fleeing and eluding, a third degree felony. He waived the preliminary hearing; the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court along with misdemeanor charges of OVI, driving under suspension, and speed. Bond was set at $100,000 with 10% allowed.

Justin Travis, 33, Defiance, appeared via video on the charge of domestic violence, a fifth degree felony. He waived the preliminary hearing; the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court; Curtis Otto, 41, 06909 Ohio 66, appeared via video on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. A preliminary hearing was set for Wednesday. Bond continues at $50,000 with 10% allowed; Helen Borchardt, 20, 530 Haig St., drug paraphernalia/marijuana, $150 fine suspended, no similar violation for one year; possession of marijuana, $150 fine, destroy contraband; no seat belt, no fine.

Christopher Hoellrich, 22, 21701 Timbercoast Drive, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine; no seat belt, $30 fine; Derrick Clellan, 39, Payne, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $55 fine; Kiarra Hawn, 20, Payne, driving under suspension, dismissed; no seat belt, $30; Linda Meehleder, 61, 1602 East Second St., physical control, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 30 days jail suspended, no similar violation for two years; open container, $150 fine; Madison Bellaire, 23, 15305 Ohio 111, driving under suspension, $50 fine; expired plates, no fine.

Chastity Gribble, 19, Paulding, wrongful entrustment, $100 fine; Sidney Smith, 49, Hicksville, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, $150 fine; Rhoame Crawford, 22, 864½ Jefferson Ave., possession of marijuana, $150 fine; Patricia Vance, $25, failure to yield at stop sign, $25 fine; Sheryl Bigley, 49, 506 Washington Ave., failure to control dog, $25 fine; Gage Wolfrum, 29, 907 Greenbriar Court, failure to license dog, $25 fine; Steven Broberg, 41, 14227 Karnes Road, operation restricted for low speed vehicle, no fine; Linda Hickey, 65, 1602 Second St., improper turn at intersection, $25 fine; Randy Hebb, 61, 621 Sierra Way, failure to yield, $25 fine; Kyle Daugherty, 29, 414 Osceola Ave., open burning, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 30 days jail suspended, no similar violation for one year.

