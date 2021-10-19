Defiance Municipal Court
Tre Vasquez, 28, 1218 Myrna St., appeared via video on the charge of attempted felonious assault, a third degree felony. Vasquez waived the preliminary hearing; his case was transferred to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond was set at $100,000 with 10% allowed.
Cases set for pre-trial hearing: Todd Seegert, 38, Napoleon, possession of drug instrument, OVI, hit-skip private property, driving under suspension; Breanna Weaver, 24, Sherwood, domestic violence; Bernardo Ajanel, 27, Hicksville, OVI, no operator license, failure to control; Josenery Hernandez, 28, Napoleon, no operator license, failure to control; Justine Cassidy, 28, 700 Kiser Road, wrongful entrustment; Deborah Dockery, 66, 20975 Buckskin Road, failure to control.
Chelsea Fleetwood, 27, Holgate, driving under suspension, other than roadway; Jaimee Doyle, 31, 602 East Broadway Ave., physical control; Ashlee Kelty, 32, 627 Moss St., endangering children; Anna Nusbaum, 59, Sherwood, theft; Robert Charleston, 50, Oakwood, public indecency, disorderly conduct; Melvin McCoy, 39, 635 Emmett Street, two counts violation of temporary protection order; Christopher Hoellrich, 22, 21701 Timbercoast Drive, OVI, speed, no seat belt, temporary permit; Gage Wolfrum, 29, 907 Greenbriar Court, failure to confine dog.
Rebecca Brandenburg, 26, Antwerp, domestic violence; Joey Gaines, 40, Bryan, theft/Walmart; Angilee Harrison, age and address unavailable, domestic violence; Virginia Jordan, 36, Bryan, theft/Walmart; Daniel Rubio, 28, address unavailable, domestic violence; Austin Gagnon, 25, Chelsea, Mich., OVI, speed; Jonathan Garcia, 19, 924 Warren Street, driving under suspension; Dillon Freed, 27, Hicksville, criminal trespassing; Mark Harrell, 34, Napoleon, theft.
Forfeiting bonds: Nicholas Phillips, 38, Bryan, possession of drugs ($259); Roger Schafer, 70, Bryan, open container ($259); Juan Torres, 24, possession of marijuana/drug ($259). Shariq Syed, 37, Indianapolis, drug paraphernalia/marijuana ($250); possession of drug/marijuana ($180). Rhonda Taylor, 47, Hicksville, failure to confine dog ($125); Shannon Bear, 21, 924 Karnes Avenue, possession of marijuana ($250).
Sentenced: Rudy Hernandez, 51, 716 Riverside Ave., failure to register a dog, $25 fine; failure to confine a dog, $25 fine; Christopher Whaley, 35, 1118 Ottawa Ave., no operator license, $100 fine; fictitious plates, $25 fine; Hailey Gray, 19, Bryan, no operator license, $100 fine; turn signal violation, $25.
Shane Ingle, 36, 765 Kentner St., obstructing, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail/89 days suspended, no similar violation for two years; resisting arrest, dismissed; Cedric Watson Jr., 24, Lansing, Mich., theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, no similar violation for two years, stay off the Walmart premises for two years, shoplifter alternative course; no operator license, $100 fine.
Jacob Hanna, 40, 01981 Mulligans Bluff, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; failure to control, no seat belt, both dismissed; Michael Casarez, 21, 13836 Ohio 15, no operator license, $100 fine; speed, $75 fine; Jason Dufresne, 38, 14978 Dohoney Road, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; James Samples, 30, 352 Rosewood Avenue, no operator license, $250 fine; Russell Grimes, 44, 17569 Ohio 18, persistent disorderly conduct, $150 fine, 30 days jail/29 suspended, no similar violation for one year.
Josette Pilarski, 33, 20327 Schick Drive, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Christopher Sturtevant, 20, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; James Watts, 51, Paulding, no operator license, $100 fine; Amanda Meyer, 18, 9406 Trinity Road, passing school bus, $500 fine/$400 suspended, no similar violation in two years; Christopher Baird, 36, Pemberville, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Tracy Dalton, 54, Sherwood, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Brooke Keller, 24, Montpelier, possession marijuana/drug, $150 fine.
Grace Pasche, 19, Fort Wayne, underage person, $150 fine; Brittney Dyer, 26, 513 Park Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Thomas McMichael, 32, Cecil, appeared via video on the charge of fleeing and eluding, a third degree felony. He waived the preliminary hearing; the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court along with misdemeanor charges of OVI, driving under suspension, and speed. Bond was set at $100,000 with 10% allowed.
Justin Travis, 33, Defiance, appeared via video on the charge of domestic violence, a fifth degree felony. He waived the preliminary hearing; the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court; Curtis Otto, 41, 06909 Ohio 66, appeared via video on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. A preliminary hearing was set for Wednesday. Bond continues at $50,000 with 10% allowed; Helen Borchardt, 20, 530 Haig St., drug paraphernalia/marijuana, $150 fine suspended, no similar violation for one year; possession of marijuana, $150 fine, destroy contraband; no seat belt, no fine.
Christopher Hoellrich, 22, 21701 Timbercoast Drive, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine; no seat belt, $30 fine; Derrick Clellan, 39, Payne, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $55 fine; Kiarra Hawn, 20, Payne, driving under suspension, dismissed; no seat belt, $30; Linda Meehleder, 61, 1602 East Second St., physical control, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 30 days jail suspended, no similar violation for two years; open container, $150 fine; Madison Bellaire, 23, 15305 Ohio 111, driving under suspension, $50 fine; expired plates, no fine.
Chastity Gribble, 19, Paulding, wrongful entrustment, $100 fine; Sidney Smith, 49, Hicksville, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, $150 fine; Rhoame Crawford, 22, 864½ Jefferson Ave., possession of marijuana, $150 fine; Patricia Vance, $25, failure to yield at stop sign, $25 fine; Sheryl Bigley, 49, 506 Washington Ave., failure to control dog, $25 fine; Gage Wolfrum, 29, 907 Greenbriar Court, failure to license dog, $25 fine; Steven Broberg, 41, 14227 Karnes Road, operation restricted for low speed vehicle, no fine; Linda Hickey, 65, 1602 Second St., improper turn at intersection, $25 fine; Randy Hebb, 61, 621 Sierra Way, failure to yield, $25 fine; Kyle Daugherty, 29, 414 Osceola Ave., open burning, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 30 days jail suspended, no similar violation for one year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.