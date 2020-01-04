• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Dustin Helle, 30, Hicksville, waived extradition to Allen County, Ind., on a charge of being a fugitive from justice. He was made available for release to Indiana authorities.
Nicholas Tolomay, 19, Hicksville, appeared via video on a probation violation. A jail sentence of 180 days was reimposed on the original charge of domestic violence.
Thomas Bidwell, 28, Hicksville, appeared for arraignment on four counts of failure to confine a dog and four counts of failure to register a dog. The cases were continued until Monday.
Set for pre-trial hearing: Edward Myers, 40, 1030 Ayersville Ave., disorderly conduct; Hugh Vance, 42, Edgerton, driving under suspension; Rollie Prowant, 76, 28539 Defiance-Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, criminal mischief; Jessica Henderson, 21, 627 Tiedeman Ave., stop sign violation; Tiffany Cameron, 33, 1015 W. High St., criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct; Daniel Estep, 22, 06906 Ohio 66, two counts of OVI, driving under suspension, violation of marked lanes.
Bonds forfeited: Delane Smith, 53, Mark Center, failure to confine a dog, $125; Peggy Sparkman, 56, 241 Ruth Ann Drive, failure to confine a dog, $125.
Sentenced: Amy Philquist, 21, 1221 Ayersville Ave., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Erica Ziehr, 41, Deshler, domestic violence, costs only, two days jail; Mahal Vires Jr., 72, Hicksville, failure to control, $25 fine; David King, 21, 621 Sierra Way, no temporary permit, $100 fine; Scott Bergman, age unavailable, 4308 Rolling Meadows, failure to confine a dog, $75 fine.
Daniel Gray, 58, 810 Nicholas St., OVI, $375 fine, three days in jail, one-year license suspension; failure to control, $25 fine.
Justin Maldonado, 26, 758 Jackson Ave., OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; OVI, dismissed; non-compliance suspension, $100 fine; failure to display license plate, costs only; driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Richard Fitch, 53, 5113 Havenwood Drive, driving under suspension, $100 fine; fictitious plates, costs only.
Dylan Meek, 18, Hicksville, traffic control device, $50 fine; underage consumption, $250 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.