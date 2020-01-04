• Court Results

Defiance Municipal Court

Dustin Helle, 30, Hicksville, waived extradition to Allen County, Ind., on a charge of being a fugitive from justice. He was made available for release to Indiana authorities.

Nicholas Tolomay, 19, Hicksville, appeared via video on a probation violation. A jail sentence of 180 days was reimposed on the original charge of domestic violence.

Thomas Bidwell, 28, Hicksville, appeared for arraignment on four counts of failure to confine a dog and four counts of failure to register a dog. The cases were continued until Monday.

Set for pre-trial hearing: Edward Myers, 40, 1030 Ayersville Ave., disorderly conduct; Hugh Vance, 42, Edgerton, driving under suspension; Rollie Prowant, 76, 28539 Defiance-Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, criminal mischief; Jessica Henderson, 21, 627 Tiedeman Ave., stop sign violation; Tiffany Cameron, 33, 1015 W. High St., criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct; Daniel Estep, 22, 06906 Ohio 66, two counts of OVI, driving under suspension, violation of marked lanes.

Bonds forfeited: Delane Smith, 53, Mark Center, failure to confine a dog, $125; Peggy Sparkman, 56, 241 Ruth Ann Drive, failure to confine a dog, $125.

Sentenced: Amy Philquist, 21, 1221 Ayersville Ave., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Erica Ziehr, 41, Deshler, domestic violence, costs only, two days jail; Mahal Vires Jr., 72, Hicksville, failure to control, $25 fine; David King, 21, 621 Sierra Way, no temporary permit, $100 fine; Scott Bergman, age unavailable, 4308 Rolling Meadows, failure to confine a dog, $75 fine.

Daniel Gray, 58, 810 Nicholas St., OVI, $375 fine, three days in jail, one-year license suspension; failure to control, $25 fine.

Justin Maldonado, 26, 758 Jackson Ave., OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; OVI, dismissed; non-compliance suspension, $100 fine; failure to display license plate, costs only; driving under suspension, $100 fine.

Richard Fitch, 53, 5113 Havenwood Drive, driving under suspension, $100 fine; fictitious plates, costs only.

Dylan Meek, 18, Hicksville, traffic control device, $50 fine; underage consumption, $250 fine.

