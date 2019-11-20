Defiance Municipal Court
Sentenced: Stuart Owens Jr., 35, Hicksville, assault, $100 fine, two days jail, anger management assessment, no similar violation or contact with victim for two years; Adam Brooks, 33, Napoleon, lane violation, $25 fine; Johnathan Wells, 23, Antwerp, disorderly conduct, no fine; Pablo Cruz Martinez, 31, 107 1/2 E. Perry St., Paulding, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Alliyah Mendez, 19, 610 ½ Harrison Ave., Defiance, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Rene Rubalcava, 29, West Unity, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension, no similar violation for two years; Debra Guy, 50, 360 Rosewood Ave., drug abuse, $150 fine, destroy contraband.
Set for pre-trial hearing: Gage Bergeon, 21, 23109 Flory Road, two counts of domestic violence; Antonio Rivas, 34, 360 Rosewood Ave., Defiance, resisting arrest, misuse of 911; Daniel Miller, 32, 07640 Ohio 15, Defiance, driving under suspension; Ernest Mitchell, 44, 895 Sunday St., driving under suspension; Jennifer Adkins, 35, 13536 Fullmer Road, disorderly conduct; Chelsi Cohan, 31, 940 Washington Ave., disorderly conduct; Sonny Olivo, 26, Leipsic, theft; Matthew Foldvary, 33, Oakwood, theft.
