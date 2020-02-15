Defiance Municipal Court
Jonathan Freed, 47, Hicksville, appeared on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and menacing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. A preliminary hearing was set for Feb. 21. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Set for pre-trial hearings: Kohle Clellan, 21, 813 Dolan St., obstructing official business, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct; Spencer Davis, 28, 233 Greer St., theft; Joy Grahn, 42, 813 Dolan St., obstructing official business, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct; Brent Wiemken, 51, Ney, OVI, speed, resisting arrest; Jennifer Lydy, 41, Napoleon, telecommunications harassment;
Forfeiting bonds: Jose Arreguin, 68, 14587 Williams Road, failure to confine a dog ($125)
Sentenced: William Graham, 49, Paulding, violation of marked lanes, $25 fine.
Danielle Lewis, 31, Archbold, driving under suspension, $100 fine; sped, $50 fine.
Trae Miller, 18, Napoleon, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine
Timothy Grahn, 40, 813 Dolan St., obstructing official business, resisting arrest, matter referred to probation department; disorderly conduct, dismissed without costs.
Michael Clem, 26, 528 Nicholas St., driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30-day license suspension; speed, $45 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.