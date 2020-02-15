Defiance Municipal Court

Jonathan Freed, 47, Hicksville, appeared on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and menacing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. A preliminary hearing was set for Feb. 21. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Set for pre-trial hearings: Kohle Clellan, 21, 813 Dolan St., obstructing official business, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct; Spencer Davis, 28, 233 Greer St., theft; Joy Grahn, 42, 813 Dolan St., obstructing official business, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct; Brent Wiemken, 51, Ney, OVI, speed, resisting arrest; Jennifer Lydy, 41, Napoleon, telecommunications harassment;

Forfeiting bonds: Jose Arreguin, 68, 14587 Williams Road, failure to confine a dog ($125)

Sentenced: William Graham, 49, Paulding, violation of marked lanes, $25 fine.

Danielle Lewis, 31, Archbold, driving under suspension, $100 fine; sped, $50 fine.

Trae Miller, 18, Napoleon, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine

Timothy Grahn, 40, 813 Dolan St., obstructing official business, resisting arrest, matter referred to probation department; disorderly conduct, dismissed without costs.

Michael Clem, 26, 528 Nicholas St., driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30-day license suspension; speed, $45 fine.

