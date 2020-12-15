Defiance Municipal Court

Set for pre-trial hearings: Philip Flores, 31, 408 E. High St., domestic violence; Zachary McCague, 28, West Unity, theft, criminal trespassing, theft, vehicle trespassing, vehicle trespassing, vehicle trespassing, theft, vehicle trespassing; Bethany Pittsley, 47, 412 Douglas Ave., driving under suspension, driving under suspension; David Ysasaga, 67, 1717 Hopkins St., OVI-2, hit-and-skip, driving under suspension; Demetria Baskin, 37, 518 Washington Ave., disorderly conduct; Chelsi Morris, 32, 940 Washington Ave., criminal mischief; Caden Craft, 18, 325 Shamrock Lane, theft; Mary Hiler, 52, 21266 Ohio 18, physical control; Daniel Hug, 54, Sherwood, physical control; Dillon Freed, 26, Spencerville, driving under suspension; Tyreek Grisham Anthony, 20, Ypsilanti, Mich., OVI, speed, possession of marijuana; Benjamin Ankney, 34, 195 W. Rosewood Ave., failure to register; Janel Davis, 40, Fort Wayne, Ind., driving under suspension; Marcus Dreher, 20, Hicksville, violation while being passed; Marvellous Htoo, 20, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, speed; Jerald Hunt, 28, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, speed; Thomas Smith, 20, Wauseon, assured cleared distance, texting and driving; Chad Cover, 41, 25828 Watson Road, disorderly conduct.

Forfeiting bonds: Michael DeWyse, 43, 25756 Behrens Road, disorderly conduct, ($159); Brandon Ordway, 28, Oakwood, disorderly conduct ($159); Tony Gonzales, 35, 28838 Blanchard Road, failure to apply for a dog license ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55).

Sentenced: Nicole Dodson, 23, 1221 Ayersville Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Alyssa Branham, 24, 195 W. Rosewood Ave., passing a school bus, $100 fine; Kyle Redmond, 24, Napoleon, persistent disorderly conduct, $50 fine, 30-days jail suspended; Storm Sawyer, 30, Toledo, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; Austin Peters, 24, 903 Dotterer St., assault, $150 fine, 90-days jail suspended; Brittany Long, 20, Hicksville, drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; Kyle Jones, 31, Toledo, assault, $100 fine, 2 days jail; Cara Phillips, 32, 806 Harrison Ave., criminal trespassing; $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended; Elijah Reinbolt, 31, 1125 Perry St., persistent disorderly conduct, $75 fine; Nicollette Collins, 30, Continental, failure to control, $25 fine; Ryan Hall, 35, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 3 days jail.

Tyler Smith, 29, Hicksville, drug paraphernalia, dismissed; driving under suspension, $250 fine, 3 days jail; no plate light, dismissed; driving under suspension, $100 fine, 3 days jail.

Robert Devaul, 33, address unavailable, domestic violence, $100 fine, 15 days jail, batterer's intervention program; violation of a temporary protection order.

Susan Amore, 67, 908 Dotterer, OVI, $375 fine, 6 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; violation of marked lanes, dismissed.

Noah Hearn, 22, 710 Gibson St., OVI, $375 fine; 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; speed, dismissed.

Cheyenne Hart, 19, Hicksville, underage consumption, $150 fine, 10-days jail suspended; possession of marijuana, 450 fine.

Clay Mohr, 25, 07640 Ohio 15, domestic violence, $250 fine, 2 days jail, batterer's intervention program; criminal damaging, $50 fine, 30 days jail suspended.

Javal Sheffield, 22, Clinton Township, Mich., OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (drivers' intervention program), one-year license suspension; speed, $55 fine; drug abuse, $150 fine.

Vanessa Jones, 34, Archbold, driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to yield , $50 fine.

Recommended for you

Load comments