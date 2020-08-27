Defiance Municipal Court

James Prescott, 24, Hicksville, appeared on a felony charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, crossing a yellow line, vehicle lights and no seat belt. Prescott waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the felony case was bound over to common pleas court and each misdemeanor charge was also transferred to common pleas court.

David Cruz, 43, Napoleon, appeared on a felony charge of endangering children, a fifth-degree felony, and misdemeanor charges of OVI-3, driving under suspension and a turn signal violation. Cruz waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the felony charge was bound over to common pleas court. Each misdemeanor charge was transferred to common pleas court with the felony charge.

Cases set for pre-trial hearings: Cody Worman, 29, Fort Wayne, underage person offenses; Santos Alvarado, 22, 35 Main St., resisting arrest, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Joseph Black, 48, Bryan, driving under suspension, disorderly conduct; Ronald Stuber, 59, 1733 Ayersville Ave., OVI-3; Brandon Leininger, 33, 13352 Dohoney Road, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct.

Forfeiting bonds: Larena McCloud, 49, 14978 Dohoney Road, disorderly conduct ($184); Dayle Avery, 29, 530 Euclid Ave., failure to apply for a dog license ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55); Joyce Strubing, 73, Hicksville, failure to confine a dog ($125); Randall Vukadinovich, 46, 14386 Karnes Ave., failure to apply for a dog license ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55), failure to apply for a dog license ($55), failure to confine a dog ($55).

Sentenced: Brianna Shirks, 24, Butler, Ind., resisting arrest, $50 fine, 1 day jail; Kateri Watahomigie, 25, 1559 S. Clinton St., OVI, $375 fine, 6 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; Nelson Shipley, 62, 1138 Riverside Ave., driving under suspension, $250 fine, 3 days jail; John Meglich, 20, Hicksville, driving under suspension; Vincent Groh, 22, Grover Hill, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Lucille Marshall, 33, 1118 Ottawa Ave., theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail; Edward Burger Jr., 49, Edgerton, theft, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; Jessica Alvarado, 41, 603 Emblanche Drive, disorderly conduct, $25 fine; Shawn Merz, 48, Napoleon, violation of temporary protection order, $100 fine, 5 days jail.

Emily Keefe, 22, 530 Degler St., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, dismissed; OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension.

Alex Kinstle, 20, 1455 S. Jackson Ave., driving under suspension, $45 fine; speed, $45 fine.

David Dangler, 37, Napoleon, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; lanes of travel, dismissed.

Anthony Garcia, 36, 1000 Riverside Ave., OVI-2, $750 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; reckless operation, dismissed.

Sunsirae Simon, 20, Whitehouse, drug abuse of less than 100 grams, dismissed; menacing, $50 fine, 2 days jail; domestic violence, dismissed.

Erlin Perez, 29, Hicksville, no operator's license, $100 fine; speed, $55 fine.

Mackenzie Cordle, 23, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; reckless operation, $100 fine.

Bartholomew Manuilow, 42, Fort Wayne, no operator's license, $100 fine; speed, $55 fine.

Philip Brown, 67, 235 Carter Ave., OVI, $375 fine, 6 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; assured cleared distance, $25 fine.

