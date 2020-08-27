Defiance Municipal Court
James Prescott, 24, Hicksville, appeared on a felony charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, crossing a yellow line, vehicle lights and no seat belt. Prescott waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the felony case was bound over to common pleas court and each misdemeanor charge was also transferred to common pleas court.
David Cruz, 43, Napoleon, appeared on a felony charge of endangering children, a fifth-degree felony, and misdemeanor charges of OVI-3, driving under suspension and a turn signal violation. Cruz waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the felony charge was bound over to common pleas court. Each misdemeanor charge was transferred to common pleas court with the felony charge.
Cases set for pre-trial hearings: Cody Worman, 29, Fort Wayne, underage person offenses; Santos Alvarado, 22, 35 Main St., resisting arrest, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Joseph Black, 48, Bryan, driving under suspension, disorderly conduct; Ronald Stuber, 59, 1733 Ayersville Ave., OVI-3; Brandon Leininger, 33, 13352 Dohoney Road, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct.
Forfeiting bonds: Larena McCloud, 49, 14978 Dohoney Road, disorderly conduct ($184); Dayle Avery, 29, 530 Euclid Ave., failure to apply for a dog license ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55); Joyce Strubing, 73, Hicksville, failure to confine a dog ($125); Randall Vukadinovich, 46, 14386 Karnes Ave., failure to apply for a dog license ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55), failure to apply for a dog license ($55), failure to confine a dog ($55).
Sentenced: Brianna Shirks, 24, Butler, Ind., resisting arrest, $50 fine, 1 day jail; Kateri Watahomigie, 25, 1559 S. Clinton St., OVI, $375 fine, 6 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; Nelson Shipley, 62, 1138 Riverside Ave., driving under suspension, $250 fine, 3 days jail; John Meglich, 20, Hicksville, driving under suspension; Vincent Groh, 22, Grover Hill, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Lucille Marshall, 33, 1118 Ottawa Ave., theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail; Edward Burger Jr., 49, Edgerton, theft, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; Jessica Alvarado, 41, 603 Emblanche Drive, disorderly conduct, $25 fine; Shawn Merz, 48, Napoleon, violation of temporary protection order, $100 fine, 5 days jail.
Emily Keefe, 22, 530 Degler St., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, dismissed; OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension.
Alex Kinstle, 20, 1455 S. Jackson Ave., driving under suspension, $45 fine; speed, $45 fine.
David Dangler, 37, Napoleon, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; lanes of travel, dismissed.
Anthony Garcia, 36, 1000 Riverside Ave., OVI-2, $750 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; reckless operation, dismissed.
Sunsirae Simon, 20, Whitehouse, drug abuse of less than 100 grams, dismissed; menacing, $50 fine, 2 days jail; domestic violence, dismissed.
Erlin Perez, 29, Hicksville, no operator's license, $100 fine; speed, $55 fine.
Mackenzie Cordle, 23, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; reckless operation, $100 fine.
Bartholomew Manuilow, 42, Fort Wayne, no operator's license, $100 fine; speed, $55 fine.
Philip Brown, 67, 235 Carter Ave., OVI, $375 fine, 6 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; assured cleared distance, $25 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.