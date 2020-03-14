Defiance Municipal Court
Jodey Thomas, 37, 29754 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, appeared on domestic violence charges, a fifth-degree felony. Thomas waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Set for pre-trial hearing: Dereck Davenport, 37, 613 Ravine Ave., domestic violence, criminal mischief, illegal cultivation of marijuana, animal at large; Kaleb Lark, 28, 700 Kiser Road, domestic violence; Nathaniel Long, 37, 512 Pontiac Drive, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct; James Monroe, 35, Oakwood, assault; Heather McKenzie, 42, 1516 Darbyshire Drive, driving under suspension; Esequiel Acevedo, 58, 520 Petain St., driving under suspension; Ryan Daniels, 21, Paulding, OVI, failure to control; Wesley Hostettler, 26, 1033 Harrison Ave., sexual imposition; Mark Yonge, 61, 909 Holgate Ave., telecommunications harassment; Erin Burns, 46, 1720 Sunshine Lane, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Bradley Schultz, 27, 23240 County Road S, two counts of theft; Austin Ellenberger, 29, Huntertown, Ind., domestic violence, violation of a temporary protection order, driving under suspension; David Gomez, 55, Bryan, OVI, OVI, passing without assured cleared distance; Lois Moss, 34, Mark Center, driving under suspension; Matthew Washler, 33, 1600 S. Clinton St., no operator's license.
Forfeiting bonds: Liza Carpenter, 19, Mark Center, failure to confine a dog ($125), Jason Calhoun, 43, 26150 Hoffman Road, failure to apply for a dog license ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55); Charles Foster V, 50, 14668 Dohoney Road, disorderly conduct ($159).
Sentenced: Michael Lane, 41, 417 Nicholas St., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Casondra Flores, 33, 505 Defiance Crossing, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Desireae Hardesty, 40, 627 Dakota Place, driving under suspension, $100 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine; Sunsirae Simon, 20, 236 Corwin St., care in starting/backing, $25 fine; Romeo Lawrence, 19, 1724 Greenhouse Ave., temporary permit, $150 fine; Alyssa Foor, 32, Bryan, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Rita Gehring, 56, 1230 Schultz St., theft, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended; Brandi Mansfield, 37, 724 Pierce St., theft; $100 fine, 2 days jail; Justin Barnes, 20, Hicksville possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; Destiny Freed, 20, Hicksville, possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; Joshua Carrion, 32, West Point, driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Daniel Garcia, 27, 173 W. Rosewood Ave., no operator's license, $100 fine; failure to control, $25 fine.
Kesia Jones, 30, 201 Lancelot Drive, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver intervention program), one-year license suspension; driving under suspension, $100 fine
Erin Burns, 46, 1720 Sunshine Lane, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine, 1 day jail; disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine.
Barbara Moore, 56, Sherwood, drug paraphernalia, dismissed;OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program); high beams, dismissed.
Patricia Strickler, 40, 24 Capri Lane, OVI, $375 fine, 6 days jail (driver intervention program), one-year license suspension; stop sign violation, dismissed.
Cole Reynolds, 24, 613 Village Lane, domestic violence, endangering a child, dismissed; domestic violence, $100 fine, 180-days jail suspended; violation of a temporary protection order, $500 fine suspended, one day jail.
William Vanalstine, 32, 1122 S. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; red light, $25 fine.
Benjamin Wiswell, 28, Paulding, driving under suspension, $100 fine; violation of marked lanes, dismissed.
