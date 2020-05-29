Defiance Municipal Court

Juan Torres, 38, Napoleon, appeared on a fourth-degree felony charge of menacing by stalking. Torres waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond of $5,000 with a 10% cash allowance set to continue.

Robert Salisbury, 36, Edgerton, appeared on a charge of pandering sexually-oriented materials, a second degree felony; and a charge of sexual battery, a third-degree felony. Salisbury waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Ronald Beverly III, 28, 761 Village Lane, appeared on a third-degree felony charge of endangering children. Beverly waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Williams Field III, 18, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., appeared on three charges of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony. Field waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond of $7,500 with a 10% cash allowance was set to continue.

Set for pre-trial hearings: Michael Copenhaver, 31, Napoleon, theft; Peggy Cereghin, 58, 05696 Ohio 15, driving under suspension, violation of marked lanes, distracted driving, driving under suspension, expired plates; Flora Epuna, 62, 2290 Baltimore Road, failure to confine a dog; Phillip Lopez, 32, 919 Jefferson Ave., violation of a temporary protection order, bond set at $10,000 with a 10% cash allowance; Scott Miller, 55, Butler, Ind., OVI-3, driving under suspension, fictitious registration; Cory Owens, 37, 221 W. Rosewood Ave., domestic violence/menacing, illegal restraint; Keiana Slayton, 37, Toledo, OVI-1, speed; Clarence Thigpen, 38, Kalamazoo, Mich., two counts of felonious assault; Natoshia Miller, 35, Bryan, driving under suspension, driving under suspension, no seat belt, drug abuse; Jamie Hernandez, 45, 01544 Stanley Road, driving under suspension, failure to control, driving under suspension, obstructed view; Cain Pearson, 22, Mark Center, OVI, signal violation, open container in a motor vehicle; Rachel Mansfield, 23, 620 Seneca St., breaking and entering, possession of drugs, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana; Zane Sprow, 37, Paulding, OVI, parking on the road; Zoe Billings, 21, 14504 Williams Road, failure to yield; Layne Cogswell, 19, Montpelier, OVI, violation of marked lanes; Michael Dicke, 54, Leipsic, driving under suspension, care in starting/backing; Monica Estrada, 40, 1457 Terrawenda Drive, OVI, headlights; Kirk Okuly, 36, Stryker, driving under suspension; Nathaniel Byrd, 42, Toledo, assault, aggravated menacing; Sierra Porter, 24, Napoleon, criminal damaging, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Thomas Ysasaga, 73, 930 Karnes Ave., driving under suspension.

Sentenced: Whitney Rudder, 32, Hicksville, telecommunications harassment, $50 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Bart Householder, Napoleon, theft, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended; Michael Perez, 55, 1213 Ayersville Ave., persistent disorderly conduct, $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended; Brenda Norato, 34, Fresno, Calif., unsafe vehicle, $25 fine; Christopher Kizer, 29, 1505 E Second St., domestic violence, $500 fine suspended, 2 days jail; Ashley Acevedo, 32, 5112 Lake Shore Drive, disorderly conduct, $50 fine suspended; Joshua Smith, 42, 909 S. Lane St., driving under suspension, $250 fine, 3 days jail; Joshua Hale, 28, Delphos, possession of marijuana, $150 fine.

Jase Hickman, 23, Lima, drug paraphernalia, $150 fine suspended; possession of marijuana, $150 fine.

Nicholle Griffith, 34, Columbus, driving under suspension, $100 fine; following too close, $25 fine.

Sandra Lopez, 43, 1461 South Jackson Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Isaac Sanchez-Rivera, 42, Sherwood, no operator's license, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; violation of marked lanes, speed, dismissed.

Elizabeth Moreno, 26, 631 Moss St., failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine; failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine; failure to confine a dog, $25 fine.

Heather Bayless, 48, Findlay, theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail (shoplifters alternative course); criminal trespassing, dismissed.

Keiana Slayton, 37, Toledo, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; speed, dismissed.

Gabriel Chairez-Castanon, 56, Holgate, no operator's license, $100 fine; failure to yield, $25 fine suspended; failure to control, $25 fine suspended.

Roel Raya Jr., 37, 1554 Terrewenda Drive, criminal damaging, $500 fine suspended, 10-days jail suspended; aggravated menacing, $100 fine, 7 days jail; telecommunication harassment, dismissed.

William Sharp, 52, 15755 Main Road, OVI, dismissed; driving under suspension, $100 fine; OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; driving under suspension, OVI, crossing yellow line, dismissed.

Cynthia Kelley, 35, Hicksville, OVI-2, $750 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Nathaniel Long, 37, 512 Pontiac Drive, resisting arrest, dismissed; disorderly conduct, $100 fine; theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail.

Load comments