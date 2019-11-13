Defiance Municipal Court
Sentenced: Jacob Flores, 23, 240 Ruth Ann Drive, OVI, $400 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; speed, $50 fine; OVI, dismissed without costs.
Henry Brown, 22, 238 Greer St., OVI, $400 fine, three days jail, one year-license suspension; high beams, $25 fine.
Troy Rupp, 47, 1571 Westgate Drive, physical control, $250 fine, three days jail; driving under suspension, unsafe vehicle, dismissed.
Aaron Pipes, 40, Indianapolis, no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, $50 fine.
