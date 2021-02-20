Defiance Municipal Court
Dustin Blake, 23, 26824 Behrens Road, appeared on a charge of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. Blake waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Dannelle Michael, 57, Napoleon, appeared on a domestic violence charge, a fourth-degree felony. Michael waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Michael Stocks, 29, Indianapolis, appeared on a drug abuse charge, a fifth-degree felony; and a minor misdemeanor charge of following too closely. Stocks waived the right to a preliminary hearing on the felony charge and the case was bound over to common pleas court. The misdemeanor charge also was transferred to common pleas court.
Scott Wells, 32, Mooresville, Ind., appeared on a drug abuse charge, a fifth-degree felony. Wells waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Set for pre-trial hearings: Kulvir Brar, 27, Twinsburg, failure to control; Lynn Vela, 44, Wauseon, OVI-2, driving under suspension, open container; Ruben Knapp, 40, Bryan, domestic violence; Loren Smith Jr., 31, 12095 The Bend Road, resisting arrest; Shana Kurtz, 36, Edgerton, OVI, OVI, slow speed, possession of marijuana; Joseph Brinkley, 33, 13536 Fullmer Road, driving under suspension, lanes of travel, disorderly conduct; Brooke Bechtol, 22, Ney, driving under suspension; Jacob Cox, 22, Napoleon, OVI-2, driving under suspension, continuous line/lanes; Nicholas Zimmerman, 38, 27915 Defiance Paulding County Line Road, OVI-2, turning at an intersection, red light; Steven Brown, 52, Sherwood, criminal damaging; Steve Branham, 37, Oakwood, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Gage Hines, 18, Sherwood, disorderly conduct while intoxicated.
Forfeiting bonds: Justin Jackman, 30, 1119 Thurman St., failure to apply for a dog license ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55); Marissa Huebner, 21, 101 Squire Drive, possession of marijuana ($259).
Sentenced: Amanda Woodward, 38, 1047 Ottawa Ave., theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail (shoplifters alternative course); Richard Knapp, 55, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Roberto Martinez, 36, 799 Richland Ave., failure to confine a dog, $100 fine; Damion Colburn, 28, 18582 Switzer Road, failure to control, $25 fine; Amanda Brinkley, 32, 13536 Fullmer Road, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Steven Brown, 52, Sherwood, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Nathaniel Long, 38, address unavailable, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Brandon Unverferth, 32, 1038 Madison Ave., drug abuse of less than 100 grams, $150 fine.
Tessa Gonzalez, 36, Hicksville, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; headlights at night, no fine.
Cynthia Leal, 47, 702 Ravine Ave., OVI, $375 fine, 6 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; right half of the roadway, no fine; speed, $50 fine.
Daniel Farmer, 30, 829 Kentner St., driving under suspension, $75 fine; assured cleared distance, $25 fine.
Lester Allen, 51, Detroit, OVI, $375 fine, 6 days jail, one-year license suspension; OVI, dismissed without costs.
Steven Weisgerber, 63, 360 Rosewood Ave., OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail, one-year license suspension; violation of marked lanes, dismissed.
Eric Burchett, 50, Toledo, no operator's license, $100 fine; speed, $55 fine.
