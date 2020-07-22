Defiance Municipal Court
Set for pre-trial hearings: Joe Jackson III, 29, 510 Ralston Ave., aggravated menacing; Coy King, 21, Oakwood, OVI-2, driving under suspension, endangering children; Ross Wellman, 21, 1707 Buckskin Road, aggravated menacing, resisting arrest, bond set at $10,000 with a 10% cash allowance; Michael Freeman, 33, 26359 Bowman Road, assault; Peggy Cereghin, 59, 1512 Mayo Drive, driving under suspension; Christopher Rhoden, 28, 1033 Riverside Ave., resisting arrest, obstructing, criminal damaging, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Jessica English, 33, 636 Summit St., disorderly conduct; Kathy Lane, 54, 636 Summit St., disorderly conduct; April Jennings, 48, 24960 County Road 10, passing bad check; Ellen Myers, 62, 1394 S. Jackson Ave., theft.
Dismissed: Joe Jackson III, 29, 510 Ralston Ave., aggravated menacing.
Forfeiting bonds: Jeffrey Ward, 40, 771 Village Lane, disorderly conduct ($159); Nicholas Colburn, 31, 733 Summit St., failure to confine a dog ($145), Herbert Charlton, 66, Edgerton, failure to confine a dog ($150).
Sentenced: Jaren Tipton, 20, 912 Washington Ave., OV/UAC, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended, 90-day license suspension; offense individual underage, $100 fine suspended, 30-days jail suspended.
Douglas Linebrink, 39, 317 Northfield Ave., OVI-2, $750 fine, 10 days jail; lanes of travel, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs, dismissed.
