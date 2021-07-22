Defiance Municipal Court
Christopher Forrey, 32, 717 Pierce St., appeared on a felonious assault charge, a second-degree felony. Forrey waived the right to a preliminary heading and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond of $50,000 with a 10% cash allowance was set to continue.
Cases set for pre-trial hearings: Joshua Grubb, 31, Cecil, theft; John Sindel, 63, 25046 Watson Road, wrongful entrustment; Sean Ryan, 32, 1746 Greenhouse Ave., OVI-2, hit-and-skip; Lisa Tolles, 51, Oakwood, OVI, turn signal violation; Blaine Warnimont, 24, Cloverdale, OVI-2, driving under suspension; Steven Weisgerber, 64, 360 Rosewood Ave., unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal trespassing; Mindy Carpenter, 46, Bryan, theft; Kurt Yeasley Jr., 28, 205 Carter Ave., aggravated menacing, illegal restraint; Jeremy George I, 36, Hicksville, ATV violation; Timothy Shindler, 56, 087-1 Christy Road, two counts driving under suspension; Alexander Welly, 35, Hicksville, OVI-1, open container; Marie Budd, 50, Oakwood, driving under suspension; Alex Jones, 22, 212 Catalina Drive, reckless operation, speed; Brandt Balser, 19, Hicksville, under age consumption; Mason Commisso, 20, Hicksville, underage consumption; Jonah Gipple, 19, Hicksville, underage consumption; Parker Thiel, 21, Hicksville, underage consumption; Travian Tunis, 19, Hicksville, underage consumption; Jacqueline McMillen, 55, 329 Aspen Terrace, driving under suspension, red light; Austin Phillips, 39, 14029 Karnes Road, domestic violence; Nikolai Meier, 33, Toledo, fictitious plates; Benjamin Silva, 46, 1128 Latty St., driving under suspension, no seat belt; Aaron Powell, 38, 2193 Hawthorne Drive, failure to confine a dog, driving under suspension; Colby Boundy, 19, Hicksville, underage consumption; Alex Repass, 23, Napoleon, driving under suspension, tail light illuminated; Melvin McCoy, 38, Edgerton, domestic violence; Matthew Rednour, 43, Napoleon, theft; Amanda Recollet, 40, 403 Seneca St., driving under suspension; Whitney Walters, 20, 702 Pierce St., seven counts driving under suspension, failure to yield, expired plates, no seat belt, no seat belt, failure to register, turn signal violation; Glenn Ward, 31, 926 Asa St., squealing tires; James Kent II, 49, 1724 Alpha Lane, OVI-3, continuous line/lanes, drug paraphernalia; Cara Phillips, 33, 806 Harrison Ave., criminal damaging, vehicle trespassing;
Codie Shirk, 31, 16413 County Road 14, possession of marijuana, dismissed; OVI-3, $525 fine, 10-days jail, 1-year license suspension; driving under suspension, dismissed; failure to control, dismissed; no seat belt, dismissed; driving under suspension, $250 fine, 3-days jail; reckless operation, $100 fine.
Nicholas Zimmerman, 38, 27915 Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, OVI-1, $350 fine, 3-days jail (driver's intervention prgram), 1-year license suspension; turning at an intersection, dismissed; red light violation, dismissed.
Forfeiting bonds: Troy Klinger, 39, 588 St. Paul St., disorderly conduct ($159); Matthew Hammon, 45, Napoleon, possession of drugs ($259); Justin Pettijohn, 37, Paulding, disorderly conduct ($159); Rafael Moreno, 19, 631 Moss St., no fishing license ($150); Peyton Shirk, 19, 2029 Mistywood Court, no fishing license ($150); Robert Mielke, 45, 839 Karnes Ave., failure to confine a dog ($125)
Sentenced: Joseph Steel, 37, 773 Village Lane, disorderly conduct, dismissed; Kenneth Horg, 71, Lima, sexual imposition, $250 fine, 5-days jail, no contact with victim for 2 years; Cynthia Garza, 63, Ney, theft, $100 fine, 2-days jail; Paige Douglas, 19, Bryan, assault, $100 fine, 2-days jail; Richard Chandley, 30, Bryan, domestic violence, $100 fine, 1-day jail; Michael Joynes, 38, 785 Village Lane, domestic violence, $100 fine, 1-day jail;Nathaniel Long, 40, 1833 E. Second St., disorderly conduct, $50 fine suspended; Desiree Silveous, 25, 923 Asa St., aggravated menacing, $100 fine, 2-days jail; Jeffrey Heath III, 26, Monclova, driving under suspension, $100 fine; David Meuleman, 43, 1715 E. Second St., passing a school bus, $100 fine; Nancy Meyer, 85, 221 Huron Drive, assured cleared distance, $25 fine; Jaden Pask, 21, Hicksville, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Kirsten Rinebolt, 23, Hicksville, assault, $100 fine, 1-day jail; Christopher Stevenson, 22, Hicksville, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Daniel Payne Jr., 25, 7640 Ohio 15, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Jennifer Short, 38, Wauseon, theft, $100 fine, 90-days jail suspended;
Leah Garcia, 44, 674 S. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to yield, $25 fine, driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Richard Franklin, 63, 1051 Ralston Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed; dispensing of litter, $250 fine suspended, 60-days jail suspended; criminal trespassing, dismissed; disorderly conduct, dismissed; telecommunication harassment, $500 fine suspended, 11-days jail; disorderly conduct, dismissed; disorderly conduct while intoxicated, dismissed; without regard for personal property, dismissed; three counts no operator's license, dismissed; 12-point suspension, dismissed.
Phillip Copeland, 55, Toledo, driving under suspension, $100 fine; stop sign violation, $25 fine.
Heather Hersey, 40, 400 Greenler St., OVI-1, $350 fine, 3-days jail (driver's intervention program), 1-year license suspension; no operator's license, $100 fine.
Camile Cox, 21, Malinta, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 3-days jail; failure to control, no fine.
Kesia Jones, 31, Paulding, driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to control, $25 fine
Celest Cluckey, 26, 1777 S. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; fictitious plates, no fine.
Robert Van Scoder, 43, 829 Kentner St., OVI-3, $850 fine, 30-days jail, 2-year license suspension; lanes of travel, dismissed.
Damien Bremmer, 27, Toledo, aggravated menacing, $100 fine, 180-days jail suspended; possession of drug instruments, $100 fine, 10-days jail; resisting arrest, dismissed; disorderly conduct, dismissed.
Robert Fenter Jr., 51, 6909 Ohio 66 North, menacing, $100 fine, 30-days jail suspended; disorderly conduct, dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.