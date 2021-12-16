Defiance Municipal Court
Charles Harris III, 27, 24840 Mekus Road, appeared on the charge of abduction. The case was bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond continues at $150,000 with 10% allowed.
Douglas Blade, 49, Hicksville, appeared via video on charges of abduction, a third degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. The case was continued until Friday. Bond was set at $250,000 with 10% allowed.
Pre-trial hearing set: David Ysasaga, 65, 1207 Emory St., theft.
Forfeiting bonds: Tyler Schnipke, 26, Ney, failure to control dog ($125); failure to license dog ($55).
Caroline Reinking, 34, 5112 Lake Shore Drive, disorderly conduct ($159).
Sentenced: Kayla Bartley, 23, Edgerton, assured clear distance, $25 fine; Jeremy Litchfield, 33, 623 Henry St., theft, $150 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, no similar violation for one year; Veronica Rodriguez, 36, 1121 Ottawa Ave., disorderly conduct with intoxication, $100 fine; Kanye Kennedy, 611 Washington St., driving under suspension, $150 fine; Macey Bright, 19, address unavailable, menacing, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended, no similar violation for one year.
Cara Phillips, 33, 806 Harrison St., criminal damaging, $500 fine suspended; telecommunication harassment, $500 fine suspended, 50 days jail suspended, no similar violation and no contact with victim for two years, obey post-conviction no contact order imposed, $350 restitution paid to victim through court; vehicle trespass, dismissed.
Benjamin Machado, 33, Archbold, driving under suspension, $250 fine; stop sign violation, $50 fine.
Jeremy Litchfield, 33, 623 Henry St., theft, $150 fine, 30 days jail/27 suspended, no similar violation for one year; Kaitlin Kiss, 23, New Haven, Ind., domestic violence, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 180 days jail/178 days suspended, no similar violation and reporting probation for three years, assessment for women who use force; Frances Ivey, 25, Bryan, no operator license, $100 fine; Rolando Valle, 42, 516 N. Clinton St., failure to control, $150 fine; Mary Jo McMahon, 65, 1032 Perry St., stop sign violation, $150 fine.
