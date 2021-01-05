Defiance Municipal Court

Set for pre-trial hearing: Bill Cain, 79, 21 Stevens Road, menacing; Daniel Eccard, 37, 408 Harrison Ave., theft; Jamie Hernandez, 46, 1033 Ottawa Ave., resisting arrest, driving under suspension; Andrea McCoy, 42, 25046 Watson Road, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft, criminal damaging; Kristopher Young, 23, Kendallville, Ind., driving under suspension, speed; Leon West V, 26, McClure, falsification; Jacob Taylor, 27, Paulding, reckless operation; Andrea Gill, 45, Morenci, Mich., OVI, drug abuse of less than 100 grams, open container.

Sentenced: Stephen Archer, 68, 315 W. Third St., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Joshua Stuckey, 29, 09196 Christy Road, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $75 fine; Shyla Bigger, 19, Hicksville, fictitious registration, $50 fine; Chelsea Bok, 29, 311 Aspen Terrace Drive, aggravated menacing, $100 fine, 1 day jail; Tywaun Brown, 20, Toledo, possession of marijuana, $150 fine.

Joshua Grimes, 33, 21796 Parkview Drive, failure to control, 425 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed; fictitious registration, $75 fine.

Demetrius Wallace Jr., possession of marijuana, $150 fine; reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; driving under suspension, dismissed; speed, $55 fine.

Andrew McCoy, 42, 25046 Watson Road, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; theft, 180 days jail suspended; criminal damaging, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, dismissed.

Tomothy Stokes Jr., 33, Oakwood, hit-skip, $25 fine, 90 days jail suspended; failure to control, $25 fine.

Clint Doan, 61, 17041 Gipe Road, possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; driving under suspension, dismissed; fictitious registration, dismissed; failure to control, $25 fine.

Jerald Hunt, 28, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $55 fine.

