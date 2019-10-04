• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Anthony Gonzales, 23, Toledo, appeared on charges of burglary, a second-degree felony; menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. His case was continued until today and bond was set at $150,000 with a 10% cash allowance. He received a court-appointed attorney. A pre-trial hearing for the assault charge is set for Oct. 15. He was charged after an alleged incident in the 700 block of Kiser Road.
Manuel Santiago, 30, 210 W. Rosewood Ave., appeared on a charge of robbery, a second-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was set for today and his bond was to continue as set. A pre-trial hearing on a charge of obstructing, a second-degree misdemeanor, was set for Oct. 15. He was charged after an alleged incident in the 900 block of Warren Street
Set for pre-trial hearing: Shawn Guelde, 26, 905 Hess Ct., domestic violence; Dominic Joa, 21, 530 Degler St., driving under suspension (three counts), fictitious registration, unlawful plates (two counts); Tabatha Almanza, 31, 624 Henry St., OVI; Douglas Bair, 35, Bryan, driving under suspension, no tail lights; Billy Spencer, 44, 06452 Ohio 15, OVI (second offense), high beams.
Dismissed: Shawn Guelde, 26, 905 Hess Ct., endangering children.
Sentenced: Austin Baeumler, 20, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Cody Fitch, 28, Paulding, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, $150 fine, contraband destroyed; Calista Garza, 38, 25237 Bowman Road, open burning, $100 fine; Frances Blair, 32, Hicksville, endangering children, $100 fine; Amanda Alejandro, 38, Bowling Green, telecommunications harassment, costs only; Carlos Marroquin, 1387 Milwaukee Ave., FRA suspension, $100 fine.
Eric Rohlf, 35, Sherwood, fictitious registration, $100 fine; expired plates, costs only.
Brittany Larry, 31, Hicksville, OVI (third violation), $1,000 fine, 30 days jail, two-year license suspension; open container, dismissed.
