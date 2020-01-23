• Court Results

Defiance Municipal Court

Kaleigh Fletcher, 20, Springfield, Mo., appeared on charges of breaking and entering. Fletcher waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond was set at $50,000 with a 10% cash allowance.

Barryn McDonnell, 22, Rolla, Mo., appeared on charges of breaking and entering. Fletcher waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond was set at $50,000 with a 10% cash allowance.

Pre-trial hearings: Christian Malzahn, 24, fleeing/eluding, receiving stolen property, bond of $150,000 with 10% cash allowance set to continue; Tyler Breen, 27, Napoleon, OVI, no operator's license, no headlights, possession of drug paraphernalia, drug abuse of less than 100 grams; Joseph Smith, 43, Hicksville, domestic violence; Robert Vaughn, 37, 124 East St., domestic violence; Shane Jasso, 35, Hicksville, driving under suspension, no license plate; Rick Metz, 54, possession of drugs, physical control; Daniel Ramirez, 52, 1040 Harrison Ave., physical control; Aaron Parker, 39, Napoleon, theft by deception; Michael Cooley, 58, Bryan, menacing by stalking.

Sentenced: Pamela Graves, 39, 1114 Ottawa Ave., attempt to commit an offense, $100 fine; Shaina Mitchell, 29, 530 Degler St., illegal distribution of tobacco, $100 fine, 10 days jail suspended; Sherry Gorrell, 68, Paulding, theft, $250 fine, 2 days jail; Sage Black, 19, 10551 Stone Gate Lane, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Joshua Meyer, 26, 115 1/2 Jefferson Ave., unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended; Tyler Smith, 28, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 3 days jail; Nathaniel Long, 37, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine suspended; Edward Myers, 40, 1030 Ayersville Ave., disorderly conduct, $50 fine suspended; Hugh Vance, 42, Edgerton, driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended.

Teresa Storms-Cooper, 24, Napoleon, possession of drug paraphernalia, drug abuse of less than 100 grams.

Katrina King, 30, 1505 Terrawenda Drive, failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine; failure to confine a dog, $25 fine.

Anthony Hall 19, 421 Seneca St., underage person, dismissed; obstructing, $250 fine; OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver intervention program), one-year license suspension; failure to control, dismissed.

Brandon Mosier, 24, Bryan, OVI-2, $750 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension, 90-day vehicle immobile; parking on the road, dismissed.

John Sinkowski, 47, Sylvania, theft of gas, $250 fine, 2 days jail, six-month license suspension; driving under suspension, $150 fine; driving under suspension, $250 fine; speed, improper lane change, dismissed.

Brittany Chon, 19, Sherwood, persistent disorderly conduct, $100 fine; disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Chelsea Roberson, 22, 758 Jackson Ave., fleeing/eluding, $100 fine; marijuana paraphernalia, dismissed; OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program); one-year license suspension.

Thomas Bidwell, 28, Hicksville, two counts of failure to confine a dog, $50 fine; four counts of failure to apply for a dog license, two counts of failure to confine a dog, dismissed.

Jose Roque III, 48, 631 Moss St., disorderly conduct, $75 fine; criminal trespassing, dismissed.

