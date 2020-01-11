• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Ryan Duma, 30, 5130 Lakeshore Drive, appeared via video for arraignment on the charge of trafficking drugs, a third-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was set for Tuesday. Bond will continue as set at $100,000 cash or surety, with a 10% cash allowance. A charge of endangering children, a misdemeanor, also was continued until Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Trinity Marshall, 19, New Bavaria, appeared via video for arraignment on the charge of trafficking drugs, a third-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was set for Tuesday at 11 a.m. Bond will continue as set at $100,000 cash or surety, with a 10% cash allowance. A charge of endangering children, a misdemeanor, also was continued until Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Set for pre-trial hearing: Anthony Teegardin, 19, 625 Wayne Ave., domestic violence; Nicole Knapp, 25, Hicksville, possession of drug abuse instruments; Amy Bach, 46, 1939 E. Second St., driving under suspension, headlight violation, failure to register a vehicle; Spencer Fulk, 33, Sherwood, driving under suspension; Joni Elwood, 37, 342 East St., driving under suspension, headlight violation; Nathaniel Long, 37, no permanent address, 37, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Todd Lane, 44, Ney, criminal damaging/endangerment; Richard Justice Jr., age and address unavailable, domestic violence, endangering children; Jesse Kahler, 36, Archbold, driving under suspension; Devan Schroeder, 25, Lima, OVI, violating marked lanes; Syed Zaidi, 30, Ballwin, Mo., speed; Barry Leatherman, 62, 609 Ravine Ave., two counts of OVI, turn signal violation; Stephanie Young, 34, Edgerton, disorderly conduct with persistence; Samuel Graber, 47, Hicksville, three counts of failure to register a dog, three counts of cruelty to a companion animal.
Bond forfeited: Christopher Church, 28, 25230 Nagel Road, disorderly conduct, $159; Christopher Sines, 46, 10336 Slough Road, disorderly conduct, $159.
Anthony Bowen, 27, 1028 Madison Ave., failure to register a dog, $125; failure to confine a dog, $55.
Sentenced: Danny Ordway, 67, 24211 Defiance-Paulding County Line, failure to control dog, $25 fine; Rhonda Melioli-Brooks, 32, 07640 Ohio 15, obstructing official business, $250 fine; Joseph Guajardo, 73, 412 Highland St., two counts of persistent disorderly conduct, $200 fine; Jessica Henderson, 21, 627 Tiedman Ave., stop sign, $25 fine; Justin Adkins, 29, 7640 Ohio 15, OVI, $750 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; Gregory Meyer, 27, 09381 Trinity Road, criminal mischief, $100 fine; Joshua Beard, 32, 25023 Watson Road, domestic violence, $500 fine; Anthony Osborn, 34, 1430 Mustang Drive, domestic violence, $100 fine, one day jail; Jayda Miller, 35, 924 Sunday St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Danielle Broussard, 36, Ottawa, driving under suspension, $100; Chad Adkins, 42, 255 Corwin Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Leandra Ames, 23, 26769 Behrens Road, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, $150 fine; William Moore, 41, 1939 E. Second St., disorderly conduct, costs only; Madalyn Hasselschwert, 26, 807 Elbert St., failure to confine a dog, $25 fine; Kyara Gamble, 25, Vincennes, Ind., no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, $55 fine; Keirsten Hull, 23, 15575 Ohio 66, obstructing official business, costs only.
Samantha Linebrink, 31, 27807 Defiance-Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days in jail; no tail lights, costs only; drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of drug/marijuana, $150 fine.
Chase Fish, 23, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $40 fine.
Jamie Bloxson, Sr., 43, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $100 fine; following too closely, $25 fine.
Luke Cameron, 20, Kokomo, Ind., driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $40 fine.
Christopher Parsil, 34, Woodville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $75 fine.
Elijah Miller, 40, Findlay, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; violating marked lanes and high beams, dismissed.
Emily Bowen, 33, Delta, three counts of endangering children, $350 fine; wrongful entrustment, dismissed.
Benjamin Osburn, 43, 26849 Behrens Road, OVI, $375 fine, six days jail, one-year license suspension; flags required, dismissed.
Tiffany Cameron, 33, 220 Ruth Ann Drive, criminal trespassing, costs only; disorderly conduct, $50 fine.
