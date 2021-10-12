Defiance Municipal Court
Brent Dreher, 59, Hicksville, waived a preliminary hearing on the charge of OVI, a fourth degree felony. The case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court along with the misdemeanors of yield sign violation, open container and drug paraphernalia/marijuana. He was released on the own recognizance bond with the requirement of a transdermal alcohol device (TAD).
Christopher Caldwell, 32, Lima, appeared via video for arraignment on three charges. The three cases were continued until Tuesday. Caldwell was held without bond on a warrant out of Allen County, Indiana, as a fugitive of justice. For the charges of drug trafficking, a second degree felony, and obstructing, a misdemeanor, bond was set at $150,000 with 10% allowed.
Breea Johnson, 32, Van Wert, appeared on charges of trafficking drugs, a second degree felony, and fictitious registration, a misdemeanor. A preliminary hearing was set for Tuesday. Bond was set at $50,000 for the felony charge.
Cases set for pre-trial hearing: Eric Rosebrook, 46, 2083 Ginter Road, two counts aggravated menacing; Chad Richmire, 39, Montpelier, OVI, speed; Michael Lash, 19, 1567 South Clinton Street, OVI, no operator license, failure to comply with police, possession of marijuana.
Gregory Hayes, 50, Toledo, two counts OVI, failure to yield at stop sign; Joshua Sams, 31, Weston, OVI, two counts of theft; Debra Joiner, 51, 703 Emblanche Drive, violation of temporary protection order; Kaitlin Kiss, 23, 18565 Painter Road, domestic violence.
Aric Grubb, 41, 704 Summit St., two counts OVI, turn signal violation; Jessica Keel, 31, 29561 Allen Road, passing a school bus; Dereck Morrow, 39, Hicksville, driving under suspension, failure to control (weaving).
Forfeiting bonds: Kyle Lawrence, 23, 420 W. High St., failure to confine dog ($125).
Sentenced: Rigoberto Hernandez, 31, Hicksville, no operator license, $100 fine; lanes of travel, $25 fine.
Kyleigh Davis, 26, 1529 Mayo Drive, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; OVI, violation of marked lanes, both dismissed.
Michelle Heidepriem, 53, 343 Sunset Drive, reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, six months license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of jail, no similar violation for two years; right half of the road, dismissed.
Alex Repass, 24, Napoleon, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, $25 fine, contraband remanded to the custody of the arresting agency; possession of marijuana/drug, $25 fine, contraband remanded to the custody of the arresting agency; driving under suspension, $75 fine; illumination of rear license plate, $25 fine.
Allan Schliesser, 56, Edgerton, OVI, $850 fine, 180 days jail/150 days suspended, two year license suspension, no similar violation and reporting probation for three years, substance abuse assessment; failure to control, no seat belt, both dismissed.
Noah Simmons, 26, Evansville, Ind., no operator license, $100 fine; speed, $150 fine.
Esdras Gomez Vazques, 21, Hicksville, no operator license, $75 fine; speed, $25 fine.
Edwin Kimmel III, 41, 26807 Behrens Road, falsification, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail suspended, no similar violation for two years; Judas Ben-Israel, 23, Detroit, Mich., assured clear distance, $25 fine; Patricia Vance, 46, 352 Rosewood Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Douglas Blade, 49, Hicksville, disorderly conduct, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended, no similar violation and no contact with the victim, obey post-conviction no contact order for two years; Dannelle Michael, 47, Napoleon, violation of temporary protection order, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail/169 days suspended, no similar violation for two years, follow terms of protection order previously imposed
Carl Lusk III, 31, Hicksville, no operator license, $250 fine/$200 suspended; John Allen, 39, Sherwood, improper starting/backing, $35 fine; Jacob Dodson, 20, Napoleon, possession marijuana, $25 fine, destroy contraband; Heather King, 24, 535 South Beech St., false report, $25 fine; Steven Foster, 32, 1512 Terrawenda Drive, no motorcycle endorsement, $25 fine; John Garza, 22, Bryan, assured clear distance, costs only.
