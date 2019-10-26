• Court Results

Defiance Municipal Court

Kaden Hahn, 18, 1966 Christy Rd., appeared and pleaded guilty to a charge of interfering with custody, a first-degree misdemeanor. A sentencing hearing was set for Nov. 19.

Pre-trial hearings set: Flora Epuna, 61, 2290 Baltimore St., resisting arrest, OVI, driving under suspension; Brandon Bostater, 24, Ney, OVI, failure to control; Terrell Carter, 20, Detroit, Mich., drug paraphernalia/marijuana; Donna Narvasa, 28, 24880 County Road 10, no operator's license, continuous lines; Danny Ordway, 67, 24211 Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, failure to control dog

Sentenced: Michael Clem, 26, 528 Nicholas St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Lemuel Ligon, 66, 415 Carter Ave., expired license, $50 fine; Kenneth Tenwalde, 66, 24884 County Road 10, wrongful entrustment, $75 fine;

Zachary Cooper, 33, 935 E. Second St., unauthorized use of property, $150 fine; criminal trespass, $100 fine.

Martin Wendell, 34, 419 Gibson St., OVI, $375 fine; speed, dismissed; right half of road, dismissed.

Bobby Hunt, 37, 816 1/2 Jefferson Ave., three counts driving under suspension, $100 fine per count; speeding, $50 fine; assured clear distance, $50 fine.

Load comments