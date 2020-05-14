• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Tolby Fleming III, 30, 605 Euclid Ave., appeared on a charge of attempted rape, a second-degree felony; and misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, endangering children and unlawful restraint. Fleming waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond of $15,000 with a 10% cash allowance was set to continue.
Set for pre-trial hearings: Brandin McClaine, 21, Hicksville, driving under suspension; Whitney Walters, 19, 80 Lakeview Drive, no seat belt, driving under suspension, no seat belt, driving under suspension, failure to register, driving under suspension, turn signal violation, driving under suspension; Alyssa Camarillo, 25, 700 Kiser Road, theft; Ruth Cesco, 61, Hicksville, theft; Jade Easley, 18, Bryan, theft; Zoie Gebhart, 19, 101 Sunset Ave., theft; Dylon Stites, 26, 5116 Lakeshore Drive, theft, theft, possession of drug instruments, criminal trespassing, theft, obstructing official business; Dustin Gibert, 35, Cloverdale, OVI-2, failure to control; Logan Keil, 25, Toledo, OVI, driving under suspension, expired plates, no seat belt; Peggy Cereghin, 58, 05696 Ohio 15, driving under suspension.
Sentenced: Daniel Ramirez, 52, 1040 Harrison Ave., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine; Christina Freed, 18, Bryan, theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail.
Calvin Ankney, 28, Woodburn, Ind., driving under suspension, $250 fine suspended, 3 days jail; fictitious registration, no fine.
Phillip Hoberty, 37, Oakwood, violation of a temporary protection order, $100 fine, 3 days jail
Bryant Draggoo, 30, Archbold, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; speed, dismissed.
