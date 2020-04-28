• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Robert Monroe, 46, 502 N. Clinton St., appeared on charges of attempted burglary charge and telecommunications harassment. The case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond was set at $10,000 with a 10% cash allowance.
Shawn Merz, 48, 221 Lancelot Drive, appeared on a domestic violence charge. The case was bound over to common pleas court and bond was set at $10,000 with a 10% cash allowance.
Antonio Briseno, 57, 1112 Perry St., appeared on charges of OVI, a third-degree felony, violation of a temporary protection order, a third-degree felony; and driving under suspension and open container, both misdemeanors. Briseno waived the right to a preliminary hearing. The felony cases were bound over to common pleas court and the misdemeanors were transferred with the felony charges.
Sonya Chiles, 44, 1010 1/2 Harrison Ave., appeared on charges of OVI, a third-degree felony; driving under suspension, a headlight violation, menacing and open container, each a misdemeanor. Chiles waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the felony case was bound over to common pleas court. The misdemeanor charges also were transferred to common pleas court.
Terry Grimm, 32, 530 Degler St., appeared on charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Grimm waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the charges were bound over to common please court. Bond was set at $20,000 with a 10% cash allowance.
Renee Rogers, 46, Fort Wayne, appeared on charges of fleeing/eluding, a third-degree felony, OVI-3 and driving under suspension, each misdemeanors. Rogers waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the cases were bound over to common pleas court.
