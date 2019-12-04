Defiance Municipal Court
Nicholas Finney, 27, West Unity, was arraigned via video appearance on the charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. He waived a preliminary hearing, and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. He was released on his own recognizance.
Brandon John, 31, West Unity, was arraigned via video appearance for charges of theft and possessing dangerous drugs, both fifth-degree felonies. He waived a preliminary hearing and the cases were bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court. He was released on his own recognizance.
Arthur McClain, 40, Newark, was arraigned via video appearance on the charge of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. His case was continued until today. Bond was set at $50,000 with a 10% cash allowance.
Set for pretrial hearing: Elaine Lewis, 58, Wauseon, OVI (second violation), driving under suspension, fleeing and eluding, failure to control; Marc Schindler, 39, 05857 Flickinger Road, domestic violence; Sage Black, 19, 10551 Stone Gate Lane, driving under suspension; Conner Lowe, 20, 725 Wayne Ave., driving under suspension; Cheryl Alexander, 32, 1269 Myrna St., disorderly conduct; Sherry Gorrell, 38, Paulding, two counts of theft; Irene Fleetwood, 35, 700 Ralston Ave., criminal trespassing.
Forfeiting bonds: Christine Spencer, 35, Sherwood, failure to confine a dog, $125; Renee Sullivan, 48, Spencerville, Ind., two counts of failure to confine a dog, $180.
Sentenced: David Spiller, 49, 27689 Defiance County Road 424, domestic violence, three days jail, substance abuse assessment, reporting probation; Marilyn Olivio, 68, 1448 Pinehurst Drive, passing a school bus, $100 fine; Timothy Oehler, 51, 1704 E. Second St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; San Juanita Kimmet, 36, 315 E. First St., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Rita McCullough, 63, 523 Haig St., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine.
Austin Owens, 21, Sherwood, two counts of failure to register a dog, total $50 fine; two counts of failure to confine a dog, total $50 fine.
Richard Delgado, 59, 311 Northfield Ave., OVI (second offense), $750 fine, 20 days jail, two-year license suspension, reporting probation, substance abuse assessment; violation of marked lanes, $25 fine.
Colton Meyer, 28, Bryan, fictitious registration, $100 fine; speed, $50 fine.
