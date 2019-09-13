• Court Results

Defiance Municipal Court

Rebecca Reed, 47, New London, Ohio, appeared on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Her case was continued to today and bond was set at $150,000.

Joshua Estes, 31, Fort Wayne, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of trafficking drugs, a third-degree felony. His case was bound over to Defiance Common Pleas Court and his bond was continued.

Suzette Lavon, 52, Wauseon, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. Her case was bound over to Defiance Common Pleas Court and her bond was continued.

Richard Wilson, 70, 4104 Timberlane, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. His case was bound over to Defiance Common Pleas Court and his bond was continued.

Pre-trial hearing set: Christopher Hocking, 18, 1939 E. Second St., public indecency; Jeffrey Chapman, 48, Mark Center, driving under suspension, expired plates; Russell Harrison, 48, Hicksville, driving under suspension; Antonio Lacsamana, 73, Roanoke, Va., no operator's license; Maurene Sanders, 65, Pensacola, Fla., driving under suspension, speed; Danny Parks, 45, 195 W. Rosewood, driving under suspension; Elise Sharp, 33, Napoleon, theft.

Dismissed: Angelo Matusiak, 49, Ney, driving under suspension.

Sentenced: Chadwick Thompson, 51, Hicksville, obstructing official business, $100 fine; Tyler Smith, 28, 1695 Cimmaron Lane, driving under suspension, $500 fine, 10 days jail; Justin Hahn, 33, Adrian, Mich., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Page Thomas, 22, 28243 Blanchard Road, fictitious plates, costs only; Dalton Dachenhaus, 20, 8595 Christy Road, criminal mischief, $150 fine; Marco Co Beb, 51, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine.

Robert Boughey, 47, 13944 Ohio 15, OVI (third violation), $1,000 fine, 30 days jail; driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail; disorderly conduct, dismissed; continuous line/lanes, dismissed.

Jose Martinez, 35, Bryan, violation of temporary protective order, three days jail; endangering children, costs only; domestic violence/menacing, dismissed; obstructing, dismissed.

Jason Patrick, 45, Hicksville, disorderly conduct, $100 fine, one day jail; menacing, costs only; endangering children, dismissed; domestic violence, dismissed.

James Kraegel, 59, 221 East Second St., open container, $150 fine; disorderly conduct, $50 fine.

Terry Hood, 30, Cambridge, Ohio, driving under suspension, $250 fine; violation of marked lanes, $50 fine; texting and driving, $150 fine.

Load comments